Next “Furious Speed” has a surprise: the return of Joaquim de Almeida

In a surprising revelation, Joaquim de Almeida confirmed that he will appear in the film “Velocidade Furiosa 10”, currently being filmed in several countries, including Portugal.

It is a return: the Portuguese actor was the villain Hernan Reyes, a corrupt businessman and drug lord who controlled the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, in one of the best titles of the saga, “Furious Speed ​​5”, in 2011, which also introduced Dwayne Johnson as Special Agent Luke Hobbs.

It was Joaquim de Almeida himself who broke the indiscreet “news” during an interview with Manuel Luís Goucha on Monday, when the actors of the new generation with an international career were discussed.

“I would say Daniela Melchior is the most cast of them all. She’s in everything. I’ve now been with her on ‘Fast & Furious’, in ten. She has the lead role, I do the same as… well, no I can talk about it, which is forbidden”, he said before interrupting.

EXCERPT FROM THE INTERVIEW.

Joaquim de Almeida in “Furious Speed ​​5” ” data-title=”Next “Furious Velocity” has a surprise: the return of Joaquim de Almeida – SAPO Mag”> Joaquim de Almeida in “Furious Speed ​​5”

Still shooting in the UK and Italy, the vast cast so far known for “Fast X” includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno, plus Daniela Melchior.

It is also said that there will be guest appearances by John Cena and Jason Statham.

The film is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, who directed, among others, “Masters of Illusion” and “The Incredible Hulk”. Initially the director of “Fast X” was Justin Lin, who ended up dropping out, but remained attached to the project.

According to the American publication The Hollywood Reporter, in May the film’s budget had already exceeded 300 million dollars (about 284 million euros), a figure that does not include spending on ‘marketing’ and advertising.

The movie “Fast X” is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023, in theaters in the United States of America.