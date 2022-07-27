Neymar will be tried in October for irregularities in the trip to Barça

Brazilian star Neymar will be tried at the Provincial Court of Barcelona in October, along with former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, for irregularities in the player’s signing by Barça in 2013.

The trial will take place from October 17 to 31, judicial sources said on Wednesday (27). The three will be tried for alleged crime of corruption between individuals and fraud for the transfer of the player from Santos to Barça in 2013.

All of them will be tried for an alleged crime of corruption between individuals, while the two former presidents of Barça will also answer for a crime of fraud.

For this accusation of fraud, Neymar’s former club in Brazil, Santos, and its former president Odilio Rodrigues Filho are also expected to appear, according to the court order that declared the opening of the oral trial.

The case stems from a complaint from the Brazilian group DIS, former owner of part of the player’s rights and private prosecution in this case, which was considered harmed in the transfer of the current PSG striker to Barcelona.

Initially, Barcelona officially estimated the transfer of Neymar at 57.1 million euros (40 million for Neymar’s family and 17.1 million for the Brazilian Santos), but the Spanish court calculates that it was at least 83.3 million. of euros.

DIS, which received 6.8 million euros of the 17.1 million euros paid to Santos, estimates that Barça and Neymar have joined forces to hide the real value of the transfer.

The prosecution asked for two years in prison for Neymar, who in his testimony before the judge claimed that he only played football and blindly trusted his father, who is his agent.