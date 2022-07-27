No! Don’t Look!: Keke Palmer rejects controversial comparisons to Zendaya and blames colorism

The horror movie actress took to Twitter to speak about her “unparalleled” career.

In her social networks, actress Keke Palmer expressed her displeasure with the comparisons to the protagonist of Euphoria, actress Zendaya, which were being very frequent on Twitter. In one of the great horror movies of the year, No! Não Olha!, Palmer will be the interpreter of Emeral Haywood and says that the comparisons do not match, criticizing the “colorism” in the similarities between the two.

On Twitter, users also spoke out about the comparisons and how colorism works in Hollywood. “I’d like someone to look deeply into the similarities and differences between the careers of Keke Palmer and Zendaya,”comments Melinda E., a user of the network.

On Sunday (24), Palmer also took to Twitter to point out her career achievements, such as her recent role in the horror film, the Nickelodeon series True Jackson and her work as Cinderella on Broadway. “A great example of colorism is believing that I can be compared to anyone,” said the actress in the first tweet.

Still on social media, the actress complements showing the difference between the two careers. “I’m the youngest talk show host of all time. The first black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, and the youngest and first black Cinderella on Broadway.” finished. The movie No! Do not look! will hit Brazilian cinemas in August and has one of the best directors today from behind.