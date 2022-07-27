Nokia G21 arrives in Brazil with 3-day battery for R$ 1,750

HMD Global announced this Monday (25) the Nokia G21 launch in Brazil for prices from R$ 1,750. The smartphone comes with a promise of three days of battery life and three years of monthly security updates, as well as two years of operating system updates.

The new phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display (720 x 1600 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, 400 nits of brightness and a screen-to-body ratio of 81.6%. For the first time on a Nokia G-series device, users will be able to watch Netflix in HD.

The version that arrived here has 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and dual SIM input. One of the highlights is the Mask Mode, which arrives for the first time on an intermediate smartphone of the company.

According to HMD Global, the feature allows the user to use face unlock even while wearing a protective mask. The technology is already present in the iPhone’s Face ID, for example.

Another novelty is the Super Battery Saver mode, where the person can choose where to save energy. The Nokia G21 makes it possible to activate the setting when the battery is at 20%, instead of waiting until it drops to 10%, as in the standard Android solution, for example.

cameras

The phone has a set of triple cameras with artificial intelligence on the back. While the main lens is 50 MP, the depth lens is 2 MP, as is the macro. The selfie camera has 8 MP. Videos on the smartphone are recorded in 1080p at 30 fps on both the front and rear lens.

Nokia G21 data sheet

HMD Global did not say which processor is available in the version of the device that will be sold in Brazil. However, the international version has the Unisoc T606, which is possibly the same used in the country. Check out the complete specifications of the Nokia G21 below:

Screen : 6.5 inch IPS LCD;

: 6.5 inch IPS LCD; Resolution : 720 x 1600 pixels;

: 720 x 1600 pixels; refresh rate : up to 90 Hz;

: up to 90 Hz; Shine : 400 nits;

: 400 nits; RAM memory : 4 GB;

: 4 GB; Storage : 128 GB;

: 128 GB; rear cameras : 50 MP, f/1.8, 28 mm (Main); 2 MP (macro); 2 MP (depth);

: 50 MP, f/1.8, 28 mm (Main); 2 MP (macro); 2 MP (depth); Frontal camera : 8 MP, f/2.0;

: 8 MP, f/2.0; Drums : 5050 mAh;

: 5050 mAh; Charger : 18 W;

: 18 W; connections : Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, USB-C, Headphone jack, Dual SIM, microSDXC;

: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, USB-C, Headphone jack, Dual SIM, microSDXC; sensors : proximity, accelerometer and fingerprint reader;

: proximity, accelerometer and fingerprint reader; Operational system : Android 11 (guaranteed update to Android 12);

: Android 11 (guaranteed update to Android 12); Weight : 470 grams;

: 470 grams; dimensions : 247.56 mm (Height); 157.46 mm (Width); 7.7 mm (Thickness);

: 247.56 mm (Height); 157.46 mm (Width); 7.7 mm (Thickness); Colors: Dark blue.

Availability

The Nokia G21 is available on the company’s official website and on Mercado Livre. Soon, the cell phone will be available in stores such as Pernambucanas, Via Varejo, C&A and other marketplaces.