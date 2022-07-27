“Now it’s Palmeiras’ target”; Leila acts behind the scenes and prepares hat on rival for R$8 million player

O palm trees is very close to the signing of Bruno Tabata, from Sporting. The deal is close to being settled for 5 million euros (R$ 27 million, at the current price). The player would arrive to supply the output of Gabriel Veron, sold to Porto.

Meanwhile, the board remains attentive to the market in search of new pieces for the cast of Abel Ferreira, as well as some athletes are being negotiated and probed by clubs abroad. Goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba is well aligned with Arab football and should be sold by Palmeiras, who would already have a replacement.

“After being probed by Botafogo and São Paulo, goalkeeper John is now Palmeiras’ target for this transfer window. Lomba, Verdão’s current reserve goalkeeper, should be negotiated with the Arab world. The information was confirmed by our Ricardinho Martins”, informed TNT Sports.

The goalkeeper received a proposal from São Paulo in recent days, which was rejected by Santos on account of the amounts involved, which were 4 million reais. According to investigations by Bolavip, Peixe does not intend to negotiate the archer for less than double what was offered by Tricolor Paulista.