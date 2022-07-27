Offer: Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm GPS + Cellular) 43% off

O Apple Watch Series 7 It is the latest generation of Apple’s smartwatch. Although it didn’t come with as many new features as the Series 6, it gained an even larger Always-On Retina Display, faster charging and a more crack-resistant front crystal.

If you had your eye on this model of Apple Watch, today the amazon is bringing a very good offer! The model in question is that of 41mmwith red aluminum case, red sports bracelet — part of the (PRODUCT)RED campaign — and connection GPS + Cellular.

This version of the smartwatch is sold by Apple for R$6,159, but is coming out for BRL 3,483 — which represents a discount of 43%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be divided into up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.