Oppo officially arrives in Brazil with smartphone Reno 7; check out

Another Chinese brand arrives in Brazil to compete in the chaotic and fierce smartphone market. THE Oppoconsidered the fourth largest cell phone manufacturer in the world, according to IDC, finally started its operations in the country.

With a somewhat discreet debut, the brand brought the intermediate smartphone Rhine 7 to start their work on Brazilian soil. The choice, according to Jim Zhang, the company’s CEO, is up to the more affordable value of the device, but it is expected that in the coming months we will have more robust devices being launched.

At first, Oppo will invest in the arrival of smartphones only via importand there is no information if the Chinese company intends to establish national manufacturing of the products.

Oppo Reno 7

Rhine 7Source: Oppo/Disclosure

The choice of Reno 7 is even surprising, since the device does not have 5G technology, and Brazil has recently started to install “pure” 5G in several capitals. However, the device has a Snapdragon 680 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The 6.4-inch screen uses an AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Regarding the cameras, the smartphone has a 64 MP main sensor, plus 2 macro and depth lenses. The battery is 4,500mAh with 33W fast charging support.

For now, the Reno 7 still doesn’t have a release date or price set, but the company says that more details will be released soon.