PagBank is offline this Wednesday afternoon (27)

PagBank system is down this Wednesday afternoon (27) and revolts customers, who are without access via app and website
users of PagBank report that the bank application is out this Wednesday afternoon (27). According to data from Downdetector, a website that monitors various services, the instability started around 2:30 pm.
When trying to access the PagBank account through the application or browser, the user is faced with the following messages: “It was not possible to complete. We are working to resolve it. Please try again in a few moments”, and “Oops! There was a problem and the page could not be displayed”. Check out the images.
PagBank failure angers customers
Also according to Downdetector data, a large number of people have reported problems in the last few hours. The peak was 183 notifications at 3:30 pm. Check out the graphic:
Customers are also making complaints on Twitter about being without access to the app.
