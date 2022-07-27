PagBank is offline this Wednesday afternoon (27)

PagBank system is down this Wednesday afternoon (27) and revolts customers, who are without access via app and website

users of PagBank report that the bank application is out this Wednesday afternoon (27). According to data from Downdetector, a website that monitors various services, the instability started around 2:30 pm.

When trying to access the PagBank account through the application or browser, the user is faced with the following messages: “It was not possible to complete. We are working to resolve it. Please try again in a few moments”, and “Oops! There was a problem and the page could not be displayed”. Check out the images.

Image: SCD Team

Image: SCD Team

PagBank failure angers customers

Also according to Downdetector data, a large number of people have reported problems in the last few hours. The peak was 183 notifications at 3:30 pm. Check out the graphic:

Image: Playback / Downdetector

Customers are also making complaints on Twitter about being without access to the app.

What happened to the @pagseguro today my god??? I need to make transfers and no access to the app — Sun (@Harmollizando) July 27, 2022

Help @pagseguro the App doesn’t work and all my money is there… I’m on the street in need of money to do everything. — Aline Rodrigues (@AlineGRodrigues) July 27, 2022

