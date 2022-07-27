Palmeiras reappears at the Academy and Abel is surprised with good news for a duel against Ceará

After two days free from training, the athletes of palm trees performed this Wednesday (27), for the work aimed at the duel against Ceará, which takes place next Saturday (30), in Fortaleza. Verdão had news in the football academyas two players returned to activities with the ball and should open the range of coach Abel Ferreira to the list of related for the match.

These are Piquerez and Rafael Navarro, who were left out of the last two matches of Palestra. The Uruguayan side was removed due to muscle problems, while the striker was recovering from a muscle injury. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

However, two absences that still worry the Alviverde medical department are midfielder Jaílson and forward Rony, who have not recovered from their respective injuries. For the game at Arena Castelão, Palmeiras does not have any athlete serving suspension and the casualties are only on account of the players who are in the DM.

With the return of Piquerez, Vanderlan should return to the bench, but it is not yet known if the Uruguayan starts the match. However, Abel still has two days of training before climbing Verdão. Palmeiras that goes to the field against Ceará should have the probable lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan); Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and José López (Merentiel).