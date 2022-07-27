peacemaker recognizes possibility of leaving Imperial, but says: “Nothing is 100% decided” | DRAFT5

Going straight to the point, about everything that is happening, the rumors that are circulating on the internet: there is this possibility, yes, of me leaving Imperial“, acknowledged the 34-year-old coach.

Despite this, peacemaker stated that nothing is set in stone so far: “Nothing is 100% decided yet, so it’s not the right time to talk about these things. Soon, very soon, this will all be clear. I’m fine, trying to enjoy my vacation.

peacemaker acknowledged that he may not remain with the emperors | Photo: Josip Brtan/HLTV.org

The semester was very troubled in many ways, a lot of work, a lot of championships, a headache with the banishment business, the issue of my surgery. These last six months haven’t been easy for me, nor for the team“, he explained.

Finally, the Portuguese-Brazilian professional also revealed that he will make some live broadcasts during the stop in the competition season to help the public in the development within the Counter-Strikein addition to talking about the experience with Imperial so far:

Soon I intend to do some lives in order to share some of my experience as a coach. Obviously, the first live I’m going to do will be focused on a retrospective of these last six months, my work with the team and everything that is happening“, he added.

