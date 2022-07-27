PERCY JACKSON SERIES has premiere period revealed by Rick Riordan; know which

The recordings of Percy Jackson series already started and the actors of the main characters were released, stoking the fan anxiety to the premiere of the first episodes.

In addition, some images, such as the famous half-blood camphave already arrived on the Internet, giving a taste of the movie set.

At Photos show a large field area located in Aldergrove, Vancouver, where the moments in the demigods campalready assembled with bow and arrow and punching bags.

Set pics show training grounds and props (archery, punching bags?) of Camp Half-Blood on a huge land of field at Aldergrove, Vancouver. The photographer saw a bunch of hobbit type houses (the cabins likely) deep in the forest. Production is on a 20 acre land with the forest. pic.twitter.com/96TznGLEnp — Percy Jackson News (@updatespercy) July 6, 2022

Who will play the main characters in the Percy Jackson series?

The actors Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will give life, respectively, to the characters Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood.

The most recent disclosures present Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn being Clarisse La Rue and Olivea Morton living the antagonist Nancy Bobofit.

Virginia Kull, Timm Sharp, Glynn Turman, Megan Mullally and Jason Mantzoukas are other names that fill the saga cast.

When will the Percy Jackson series premiere?

contradicting leaked rumors previously, the author of the saga, Rick Riordanrevealed that the Percy Jackson series will have debuts only in 2024.

Furthermore, he explained that Exact date has not yet been defined by Disney+the streaming platform where the franchise will be launched.

On your personal blog, Rick Riordan said the most likely period for the debutaccording to their speculations, is the beginning of 2024, but that only the studio can determine that.

“It depends on many factors, such as Disney+ series scheduletime for advertising, etc,” he explained.

The author also stated that he knew that the wait would be long and said that he spent two and a half years working just to get the series off the ground.

“I myself have been waiting 15 years for a faithful adaptation. That said, I think we can wait a little bit if that means we will work as best we can“, he wrote.

The adaptation of two previous films by Percy Jacksonwith Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario in the cast, it was very criticized by the fans.

Riordan also don’t hide when he didn’t like it, as seen in his speech, that’s why he’s betting his chips on the series’ fidelity.

not yet known script details of the first season, but it is imagined that it will only address the first book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.