Police capture 8-meter crocodile and discover remains of missing fisherman inside

One 8 meter long crocodile was captured days after eat a fisherman alive in Indonesia. A father of three, Samsul Bahri, 45, was fishing for shrimp in the Semaja River in Nunukan, North Kalimantan province, on July 19, when a crocodile chased and attacked him.

The police started looking for the crocodile, having no idea, initially, of the size of the reptile behind the death. The search party captured a 4-meter-long animal and then a larger 5-meter animal, according to the Daily Star.

The animals were forced to vomit, but there were no human remains inside.

But on July 22, the team lured the 8-meter-long creature that had to be reassured after being caught in a trap. when vomiting, the crocodile revealed to have human remains in its stomach.

Examinations confirmed that the human remains belonged to Samsul.

Crocodile caught in Indonesia had in its stomach the remains of a fisherman he had attacked

“His body was found in that huge crocodile. Only the pieces were vomited up, but that was enough to confirm it was him. His body wasn’t intact.”said neighbor Nelwan Krisna, also a fisherman, who joined the search team.

The Indonesian archipelago is home to 14 types of crocodiles, some of them extremely large and aggressive.