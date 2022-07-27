Pop, Marvel and Oscar: Meet the multifaceted Hailee Steinfeld

About to release the new single coast, in partnership with Anderson .Paak, Hailee Steinfeld returns to the musical universe after spending a long time focusing only on film and TV productions. Since early, the singer and actress reconciles the two careers and, at 25, is a true phenomenon. Among so many other accomplishments, she has in her CV a marvel seriesa song on the soundtrack of 50 Shades Freed (2018) and up to one Oscar nomination.

Hailee Steinfeld started her career very young – it was at the age of 13 that she got her first movie role, as Mattie Ross in indomitable bravery (2010). Proving to have talent, the actress has already debuted with a Oscar nomination for best supporting actress and became one of the youngest ever to be nominated for an Academy Award.

After the big feat, her career took off: Hailee played the lead role in a new adaptation of Cheese and guava (2013), was Petra Arkanian in Ender’s Game – The Terminator Game (2013) and was alongside Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley in Even if Nothing Goes Right (2013).

Showing that he had a voice, Steinfeld won a prominent role in the musical comedy The Perfect Choice 2 (2015) and even joined the team of iconic women in the video for bad bloodby Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.

Protagonism and dubbing

Hailee secured an appointment to the Golden Globe for best actress for her performance as Nadine in almost 18 (2016) and also starred in the Transformers franchise spin-off, bumblebee (2018).

In 2019, she was selected to play one of the most important American figures in poetry: Emily Dickinson (1830-1886). The Apple TV+ series titled Dickinson (2019-2021) followed the life of the young poet, moved by progressive ideas in a conservative society. The storyline came to an end in the third season.

Last year, however, she won over the general public as the charismatic Kate Bishopon the Serie Archer hawk (2021) from Disney+. this was the Hailee’s gateway to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) –Steinfeld is set to return as Kate in several Marvel projects. The first has already been announced: the character will be in the animation Marvel Zombies, which debuts in 2024.

As a voice actress, Hailee Steinfeld also lent her voice to Gwen Stacy in the award-winning Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse (2018) – and returns to the continuation of the feature, which premieres in 2023. As if the outstanding roles were not enough, she still leads the cast of the prestigious animation Arcanefrom Netflix, as the voice of the character Vi.

Musical career

In 2015, Hailee Steinfeld signed to Republic Records and released her first solo song, Love Myself. The song brings a powerful message of empowerment and self-esteem, marking an entire generation. Currently, the music video exceeds 300 million views on YouTube.

Watch the music video for Love Myself Track was Hailee Steinfeld’s first single, released in 2015

Another hit single from their first EP was rock bottomtrack in partnership with DNCE, band integrated by Joe Jonas. In 2016, the singer released starving along with DJ and producer Zedd, which went platinum in the US and several countries around the world and reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 – Hailee’s biggest hit to date.

As a singer, Steinfeld even opened for Charlie Puth and Katy Perry concerts and scored the song Capital Letters on the movie soundtrack 50 Shades Freed (2018). Your next single, coast, arrives on digital platforms on Friday (29) and marks Hailee’s return to music after two years without new releases. To People magazine, the singer commented that the track “is just a small taste of what’s to come.”