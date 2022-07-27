Pope: The Church needs healing. With Jesus, realizing the “revolution of love”

“All of us, as a Church, need healing: to be healed of the temptation to close in on ourselves, to choose the defense of the institution instead of the search for the truth, to prefer worldly power to evangelical service”: the Pope’s words when carrying out one of the most symbolic gestures of his visit to Canada, presiding over the pilgrimage to Lake Santa Ana.

Vatican News – Bianca Fraccalvieri

On Tuesday afternoon, Pope Francis made one of the most significant stages of his apostolic journey to Canada: the pilgrimage to Lake Santa Ana, about 70 km from Edmonton.

On the day the Church celebrates the liturgical memory of Jesus’ grandparents, the Pontiff presided over the Liturgy of the Word at the place that has been the destination of a traditional Catholic pilgrimage since the end of the 19th century. Every year, thousands of pilgrims from the northern United States and Canada head to the lake to bathe in the waters considered sacred and miraculous.

The native peoples called it “Lake of God” and “Lake of the Spirit”, but it was a Catholic priest, from the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, who established the first mission and baptized the place as “Lake of Santa Ana”. The first pilgrimage was organized by the Oblates in 1889 and since then, on the week of July 26th, the feast of Santa Ana, it has become one of the most important meetings in the region.

The original church was destroyed by fire in 1928 and rebuilt in 2009. There, the Pontiff was welcomed by the parish priest, the priest in charge of pilgrimages and some of the faithful. Aboard an electric vehicle, Francisco passed by the image of Santa Ana, accompanied by the traditional sounds of drums. On the shores of the lake, he made the sign of the cross towards the cardinal points, according to Indian custom, and blessed the waters of the lake.

Revolution without dead or injured

In his homily, the Pope mentioned another lake, which takes us back to the “fountains of faith”, which is the Sea of ​​Galilee, where Jesus preached the Kingdom of God. But not only that, there the Master announced something revolutionary: «turn the other cheek, love your enemies». The lake “became the seat of an unprecedented fraternity announcement; of a revolution without deaths or injuries, the revolution of love”.

Therefore, the waters of Santa Ana remind us that “fraternity is true if it unites those who are far away, that the message of unity that Heaven sends to earth does not fear differences and invites us to communion, to start again together, because we are all pilgrims on their way”.

On the shores of the lake, the Pontiff took “our aridity and our fatigues”, the traumas of the violence suffered by our indigenous brothers and sisters and the terrible effects of colonization, the indelible pain of so many families, grandparents and children.

Mothers and grandmothers help to heal the wounds

Francis mentioned the vital role of women in indigenous communities and recalled his own grandmother, from whom he received the first proclamation of the faith and learned how to transmit the Gospel, through the tenderness and wisdom of life. “Yes, because mothers and grandmothers help to heal the wounds of the heart.”

If in Latin America it was Our Lady of Guadalupe who transmitted the right faith to the indigenous people during “the tragedy of the conquest”, in Canada this “maternal inculturation” took place through the work of Santa Ana, uniting the beauty of indigenous traditions to that of faith and shaping them with the wisdom of a grandmother who is a mother twice.

In fact, the pain of the indigenous community is because indigenous grandmothers were prevented from transmitting their faith in their language and culture. “A tragedy”, defined the Pope.

That is why all of us, as a Church, need healing: we need “to be healed of the temptation to close in on ourselves, to choose the defense of the institution over the search for the truth, to prefer worldly power to evangelical service”.

the cry of the last

It is also time to hear the cries of the last ones: the cry of the elderly, who are at risk of dying alone, the cry of teenagers, who delegate their freedom to a cell phone or to the dependencies. And ask ourselves: are we capable of responding to these cries? To the cry of the peripheries and the indigenous people.

“Dear indigenous brothers and sisters, I have come as a pilgrim also to tell you how precious you are to me and to the Church. I want the Church to be so united. May the Lord help us to advance in the healing process, towards an ever healthier and renewed future.”