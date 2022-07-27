Predictions for the quarterfinal games

For you who couldn’t wait any longer for the next phase of the 2022 Copa do Brasil, the time has come. The quarter-finals of the knockout tournament begin today (27), with the promise of a lot of emotion on the field.
Two games open work this Wednesday: Atlético-GO x Corinthians, at Antônio Accioly stadium, and Flamengo x Athletico-PR, at Maracanã, both at 21:30 (Brasília time).
Tomorrow (28), it’s time for São Paulo and América-MG to face each other at Morumbi Stadium, at 8 pm, and Fortaleza and Fluminense to duel half an hour later, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Castelão.
The quarter-final return games take place in three weeks. Corinthians x Atlético-GO, Fluminense x Fortaleza and Athletico x Flamengo will be played on the 17th, Wednesday, while América-MG x São Paulo will close the quarterfinals on the 18th, Thursday.
So, what are your guesses for the clashes? The columnists of UOL Esporte were summoned and placed their bets for the first duels between the teams. In the opinion of the majority, Flamengo and São Paulo start ahead, while the other two games end in a tie. Check out:
Atlético-GO x Corinthians
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Corinthians
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Corinthians
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Corinthians
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Corinthians
Flamengo vs Atletico
Alicia Klein – Flamengo
Amara Moira – Flamengo
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Flamengo
Menon – Flemish
Milly Lacombe – Flamengo
Milton Neves – Flamengo
Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo
Vitor Guedes – Flamengo
Sao Paulo vs America MG
Alicia Klein – Sao Paulo
Amara Moira – Sao Paulo
Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo
Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo
Menon – Sao Paulo
Milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo
Milton Neves – Sao Paulo
Renato Maurício Prado – Sao Paulo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo
Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo
Fortaleza vs Fluminense
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Fluminense
Julio Gomes – Fortaleza
Menon – Fluminense
Milly Lacombe – Draw
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense
Vitor Guedes – Fluminense