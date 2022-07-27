Privacy surpasses OnlyFans as the most accessed platform in Brazil

A survey of SimilarWeban information technology company, demonstrated that the Privacy exceeded the OnlyFans in the ranking of accesses in the Brazil, becoming the largest subscription content platform in Latin America. With monthly fees from R$20 to R$100 reais, the platform already has 16 million users and 75,000 creators.

According to Fábio Monteiro, co-founder and CEO of Privacysuccess comes from the work done in sales retention, including fraud control and chargebacklegal support and referral fee so that the advisor can also profit from the sale of content.

In addition to these precautions, the company also offers photo shoots, a network of partners to boost the growth of creators through outreach, marketing activations, customer support and account managers to manage the commercial side. Being a 100% Brazilian platform, Pix is ​​one of the instant withdrawal options with fast approval for Brazilian resident accounts.

The platform serves as an alternative to its British competitor, OnlyFans, as it also only allows users over 18. As announced by the company, its objective is to “debureaucratize the sale of content” and break taboos on subjects related to sensuality and sexuality.

