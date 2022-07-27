Probable lineup: Athletico has important absence in game against Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Forward Pablo was banned from the match and does not face Rubro-Negro for the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo will face Athletico-PR this Wednesday (27), at 21:30 (Brasilia time), in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. The competition is one of the most important on the Mais Querido calendar, which is trying to get ahead in the 180-minute game against Paraná. The Paraná team has a low for the clash against the red-black carioca. Striker Pablo was vetoed by the Medical Department, due to swelling in his thigh.

Adapting the team due to unavailable pieces and also thinking about the opponent, the likely Athletico-PR that will take to the field against Flamengo, in the first game of the national knockout, has: Bento; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Khellven, Hugo Moura, Erick and Abner; David Terans, Canobbio and Cuello.

The coach of Athletico-PR, Luiz Felipe Scolari, has some players unavailable for the duel against Flamengo. The main casualty in the team from Paraná is striker Pablo (thigh swelling). The athlete will try to recover to face Estudiantes (ARG), on August 4, for Libertadores da América. In addition to the front man, the South team does not have Orejuela and Vitor Roque (already played in the competition); Pedro Rocha (coach option – future indefinite); Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo and Pablo (medical department). Faced with this, Felipão must go to the field with a formation of three defenders, in order to keep the momentum of the Mais Querido playing in their domains.

Both teams are also having a good time in the Brasileirão and are very close to the table. Flamengo is sixth and Athletico-PR is fifth. Packed under the command of Dorival Júnior, Mais Querido has won eight of the last nine matches. In turn, Felipão put order in the team from Paraná, which, in the same way, is classified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores and remains strong in other tournaments.

Trying to forward the classification at Maracanã, the expectation is a full house for the duel soon. With all tickets sold out, the Nation promises a party to push the team towards a positive result. Flamengo and Athletico-PR will face each other from 9:30 pm (Brasília time), this Wednesday (27). The match will be shown on open network, on TV Globo, and on closed television, on SporTV. However, the hottest narration on the internet is with Rafa Penido, on Coluna do Fla’s Youtube Channel.