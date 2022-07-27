Razer offers $10 in credits to anyone who bought a keyboard with a typo in the box

The new DeathStalker line is reaching consumers with a misspelled word on its box

Razer announced this Wednesday (27) that a batch of keyboards produced by it arrived at stores and consumers with a very evident typo. On the packaging of the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro and TKL there is the information that the device offers “high performance” — just like that, with the R missing.

While many must have only noticed the error because of the message published by the company, she says that is willing to reward any disgruntled consumers. On Twitter, she explained that any consumer unhappy with the error can contact her official support to receive a $10 credit to your store.

The error should be corrected in the next few strokes of the keyboard, but Razer says it will not act to remove units that have already arrived in stores to change their packaging. The company claims that “discarding the packaging would not be in line with its sustainability commitment” — and the discount she offers will certainly cost less than collecting and redistributing all affected products.

Error passed by many analysts

Razer’s action draws attention precisely because of the fact that most DeathStalker V2 Pro keyboard reviews don’t even mention the typing issue. Apparently, the company realized the mistake and decided to act proactively before rumors about its carelessness took over social media.

The product had its official launch held last Tuesday (26) and came accompanied by Tenkeyless and V2 models. Of these, apparently only the V2 model was free of the small problem that affected the packaging of the other products, which are characterized by a more sober design and ergonomics.

The keyboards mark the Return of DeathStalker Branding After Years of “Sideways” — The lineup launched in 2012 helped establish Razer as one of the top names in gaming accessories. The new versions bring the latest optical switches from the manufactureras well as wireless connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0, among other features.

Source: PC Gamer