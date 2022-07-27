realme announces Watch 3 with SpO2, Wireless 2S headphones with IPX4 and more

Realme announced this Tuesday (26) a “truck” of new products for its portfolio in India. In addition to the realme Pad X and its first monitor with a 75 Hz screen, the Chinese manufacturer presented a new generation of its smart watch and two new models of wireless headphones with good specifications and a focus on cost-effectiveness.

really watch 3





The third generation of the smartwatch brings some setbacks compared to the Watch 2. Its 1.8-inch screen is 35% more advantageous in terms of area usage, but the resolution of only 240 x 286 pixels is noticeably lower than the 320 x display. 320 pixels from the predecessor. Additionally, peak brightness is reduced to 500 nits. The Watch 3 retains the previous generation curved design made of polycarbonate and coated with metal. In addition, it inherits some features from the model launched in 2021, such as a full-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitor, as well as sleep tracking and stress levels.

Its sensors, paired with realme’s smart software, are able to calculate data such as maximum oxygen volume and recovery time after physical activities. And not to mention the athlete audience, the watch leaves the factory ready to track more than 110 sports. With an IP68 rating, swimmers, divers, surfers and kayakers will be able to enjoy the benefits of sports monitoring without worrying about the smartwatch’s durability.

A great generational leap offered by the Watch 3 is its Bluetooth voice call support. Previously, this feature was limited to Pro versions, but now it is available to budget users through Bluetooth 5.3 technology that guarantees good audio quality, as well as algorithms that optimize the sound received by the built-in microphone. To power this set, there is a 340 mAh battery that, according to realme, is capable of providing up to 7 days of autonomy with “typical use”. Its full charge takes 2.5 hours.

realme Buds Wireless 2S





The Buds Wireless 2S is a pair of headphones with neckband that equips magnets at each end so that the wearer always has the accessories secure around the neck. With IPX4 certification, the “spiritual successors” of the Wireless 2 Neo promise to be a good alternative to resist water splashes and sweat. The 11.2mm drivers deliver high performance bass production in partnership with Dirac. These speakers support audio mode. low latency of 88 milliseconds over Bluetooth 5.3 connectionwhich also contributes to its long range and support for simultaneous connectivity with two devices.

All-day battery life isn’t an issue for the Buds Wireless 2S. This set promises, in addition to 24 hours of autonomy with continuous playback, an extremely agile recharge that provides 7 hours of playback with just 20 minutes connected to the outlet.

















Taking advantage of the novelty for the segment, realme is expanding the availability of the Buds Air 3 Neo. the headphones true wireless stereo support Dolby Atmos and will bring IPX5 resistance at even more competitive prices in the Indian market.

price and availability

The realme Watch 3 will be available on the manufacturer’s official store and Indian retailers in two color options for its silicone straps — black or white — on August 2nd. The Buds Air 3 Neo launches tomorrow, July 27, in white and blue. The Buds Wireless 2S came out ahead and is now available in black (with yellow wires) and blue. See prices: really watch 3 : ₹ 3,500 (about R$ 235)

: ₹ 3,500 (about R$ 235) realme Buds Wireless 2S : ₹ 1,500 (about R$100)

: ₹ 1,500 (about R$100) realme Buds Air 3 Neo: ₹ 2,000 (about R$ 135) What do you think of the latest releases from realme? Comment!

