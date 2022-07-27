Rebel: Season 2 has new characters? Meet the actors who join the cast – News Seen on the web

One of Netflix’s main releases in 2022, the remake of the Mexican soap opera Rebelde won the hearts of the audience – and gained new episodes just six months after the premiere. After the twists at the end of the first season, Jana (Azul Guaita), Esteban (Sérgio Mayer Mori), Emilia (Giovanna Grigio) and the entire group of protagonists have new challenges – and romances – to face.

Many of the new dramas, of course, will be brought in by the new characters coming to the series now. See who joins Rebel season 2 cast:

Saak (Okane)





The main addition to the cast in Season 2 is undoubtedly Saak, in the role of Okane, a new student at Elite Way School. Although not yet well known in Brazil, the 26-year-old actor and singer is a Mexican music phenomenon. Saak gained fame on YouTube with covers by artists such as Justin Bieber, Maluma and Bruno Mars. In 2014, he was one of the participants of La Voz, The Mexican Voice, and today his songs and clips have more than 16 million hits on YouTube.

In Rebelde, the new character Okane arrives to shake the hearts of the protagonists and will get involved with Luka (Franco Masini). In an interview with Rose District, Saak said it will cause strong emotions in the series. “Okane is very intense. I think people are going to connect, for better or worse, with him. In a very radical way”, said the artist.

Flavio Medina (Gus Bauman)





The Elite Way’s MEP (Musical Excellence Program) will also undergo major changes, especially as a new teacher arrives at the school. Admired and feared by students, Gus Bauman will be relentless in teaching – and will end up becoming an enemy of the band No Name.

A well-known name on Latin American television, actor Flavio Medina was in famous Netflix series, such as Casa das Flores and Narcos: Mexico, as well as Rainha do Sul, a production starring Brazilian Alice Braga.

Mariane Cartas (Ilse)





A new intern also comes to take Jana’s peace: Ilse, character of Mexican actress Mariané Cartas, arrives at EWS to work in the school secretary and comes with a lot of interest in Esteban. Determined and full of secrets, Ilse will reveal herself during the season.

Actress Mariané Cartas is also not very well known in Brazil, but she was successful in Las Bravas FCseries released in 2022 and available on HBO Max.

AdoroCinema is once again running for the iBest Award, the most important award on the internet, in the Cinema, TV and Streaming category and I would like to count on your vote. Then, click here to vote for us and your favorites in different categories!