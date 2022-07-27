Receive up to BRL 1.5 THOUSAND back through Nubank; understand the promotion!

Nubank was founded on May 6, 2013. It is a Brazilian startup that started the financial services segment. In addition, this company operates as a credit card and fintech operator in Brazil.

Thus, Brazilian customers always have news brought by the company about the services provided. Now, Nubank users will be able to benefit from monthly cashbacks for purchases on the internet. See below!

the cashback

As mentioned earlier, Nubank will provide its customers with benefits with monthly cashbacks. However, these benefits can reach up to R$1,500 in online purchases. In fact, beneficiaries will be able to receive up to R$50 back for each purchase. This idea comes from a partnership with Shopee.

The user must activate the cacheback through the Nubank mall. However, the percentage of the money will be returned in a varied way, based on the total purchase and without considering shipping. Just to exemplify, if there is a purchase of R$100, the return value will be 5% of the amount spent.

Right after making the purchase, the user must wait at least 1 hour to be able to make a new transaction, if they want to be entitled to cashback. After that, within 90 days after confirmation of the transaction, the money is deposited directly into the buyer’s account. Therefore, the cashback balance can be used according to the customer’s desire.

Activating cashback

So, to activate cashback, follow the rules below to activate this offer:

Access the Nubank app
Go to the "Shopping" menu
Click on Shopee's Offer
Read the information and click on "Activate cashback and go to store"
With the activation of cashback, just make the purchase.

In addition, the digital bank will have a function to schedule Pix. Nubank took the initiative to provide the Recurrent Pix to bring more convenience to customers. In this way, this new function will bring users more agility on a daily basis, ensuring that transfers are made safely and within the required time frame.

Next, Nubank announced the novelty of the Boletos Search engine. This new tool allows customers to view bank slips issued through CPF and/or CNPJ. Note that the services are in the “Payment Assistant” area. Finally, this option is available on the app’s homepage.

