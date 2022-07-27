In recent weeks, several parts of the country have received recordings of the 10th film in the “Furious Velocity” saga and the region of Leiria is no exception.

After the region of Viseu Dão Lafões, Almada and Cacilhas, it’s time for Pedrógão Grande.

In a statement, the Municipality of Pedrógão Grande informs that “the recordings of a film by Universal Pictures will interdict, between Sunday [dia 31 de julho] and on August 3, access for vessels to the ramps of the Cabril dam”.

The movements, which the technical and production teams will carry out, also force the use of the Cabril river pool to be prohibited.































































































“The same happens with the passage to the pedestrian route PR3, from Cabeço das Mós”, announces the municipality of Pedrógão Grande.

In addition to the scenes shot in Portugal, which involve between 600 and 700 people, the film also takes place in the United Kingdom and Italy. The cast consists of names such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez and the Portuguese Daniela Melchior, among others.