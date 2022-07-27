Red Magic 7S Pro gets global version with up to 18 GB of RAM and camera under the screen

After the launch of the Nubia Red Magic 7s line in China, ZTE introduces its most powerful gaming phone today to the global market with availability in the United States and Europe, highlighting the high power and gaming focus of the Nubia Red Magic 7s Pro thanks to the new chip Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, up to 18 GB of RAM and advanced cooling system with integrated fan.

The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro features a design that makes clear its objective of attracting players’ attention, offering a back cover with several different elements and a visible fan in the most powerful versions with RGB LEDs to make the device even more prominent.

Red Magic 7S Pro arrives on the global market with great differentials (Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, the device has up to 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Its large 6.8-inch display offers Full HD resolution, AMOLED technology, a 120 Hz rate for smoother gaming and an impressive 960 Hz touch response rate.

One of the main differences of the model is for the front camera positioned under the display, offering an uninterrupted media consumption and gaming experience.

With dedicated Red Core 1 secondary chip for gaming, Nubia points out that the co-processor is “designed to handle gaming functions like audio and haptic feedback so that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 focuses more power on performance for better gaming experience.” “.

ZTE implements large cooling system to avoid high temperatures during long periods of use (Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

To avoid overheating, ZTE implements a more efficient cooling system that includes heat dissipation plates, a vapor chamber, high conductivity gel and a fan capable of rotating at 20 thousand RPM (revolutions per minute) to remove the coldest air from the environment.

With a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone also supports 65 W fast charging so that users spend less time connected to the outlet. The 135W recharge will be restricted to the Chinese version of the device.

The device also offers exclusive software with Game Space to quickly view CPU and GPU power, battery percentage, brightness, enable or disable the fan, as well as perform screen recordings, adjust controls and much more.

Mobile gaming bets on exclusive features and differentials to draw the attention of the gamer audience (Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

Another differential is the presence of trigger buttons on the side for quick shortcuts in games, allowing you to perform more actions with greater ease.

Finally, the Red Magic 7S Pro still has a 16 MP front camera and a set of three rear cameras with a 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

price and availability

Red Magic 7S Pro in Supernova, Obsidian and Mercury colors (Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro hits the global market on August 7th in two storage options with three color options: Obsidian (no fan exposed), Supernova and Mercury. Check the settings and their values ​​below.

obsidian — 12GB + 256GB for $729

— 12GB + 256GB for $729 Supernova and mercury — 18GB + 512GB for $899 (~R$4,800)

Red Magic 7S Pro: data sheet

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro hits the global market in August (Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED with Full HD resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), support for refresh rates up to 120 Hz and 960 Hz touch responses, DC Dimming and 10-bit color;

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, with frequencies up to 3.19 GHz;

RAM memory: 12, 16 or 18 GB LPDDR5

Internal storage: 256 or 512 GB, 1 TB;

Rear camera: triple 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) and 2 MP (macro);

Front camera: 16 MP, with construction below a layer of pixels on the display;

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 65 W fast charging support;

Extras: ICE 10.0 cooling system with external 20k RPM fan and push-button liquid cooling, side trigger construction (520 Hz response), Bluetooth 5.2, dual band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) , 5G, 4G, NFC, GPS;

Available colors: black and white, with transparent Deuterium edition;

Operating System: Android 12 with Red Magic 5.5 interface.

Source: RedMagic