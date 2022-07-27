“Release without immediate compensation”; Panathinaikos wants Flamengo striker to replace Vital

This ball market was quite hectic for some Brazilian clubs, and the Flamengo was one of the main ones, announcing strong reinforcements, such as Everton Cebolinha and Vidal, but still looking for more news. The team led by Dorival Júnior wants to bring interesting options, which help to fight directly for the titles this season.

In addition to the aforementioned duo, according to information from Erick Faria, in a live broadcast on the Seleção SporTV, Mais Querido hired Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar and Uruguayan right-back Guilhermo Varela, with which it had been trading in recent weeks. The journalist also stated that they are already agreed and should be announced in the coming days.

However, just as athletes arrive, others leave: so far, Willian Arão and Gustavo Henrique said goodbye, but the list can grow. As published by the portal “UOL Esporte”, Panathinaikos, from Greece, sent a proposal to hire Vitinhowhich has been a reserve and heavily criticized by Flamengo fans.

Recently, Rubro-Negro, along with the striker, gave up on the renewal and opened up to the market. The Greeks’ proposal pleased the player and it depends solely and exclusively on the Cariocas to finalize the negotiation. The intention is a release without immediate compensation, but with the Brazilians keeping part of the economic rights to profit from a future sale.

Salaries, in this case, would be 100% paid by Europeans, who are looking for a replacement for Mateus Vital in the squad, as the player returned to Corinthians after the end of the loan. As a result, with more options coming, the chances of shirt 11 leaving Gávea are great, but they still depend on an “ok” behind the scenes.