Revealed In Which Avengers Movie Tobey Maguire Will Return

Marvel Studios has big plans for the future, and the biggest one encompasses two Avengers movies, in this case. Kang dynasty and secret warsboth hitting theaters in 2025.

The plan to have a big story split between two Avengers movies has happened before, in the case with infinity war and Ultimatumfilms that were the culmination of the Infinity Sanga, while now the team’s next two films will wrap up the Multiverse Saga.

And speaking of the multiverse, as we saw in Spider-Man: No Return Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthis is a tool that allows for several cameos and unexpected returns.

and the journalist Daniel Richtmanwhich was one of the main sources of leaks involving No Return Homehas already released that we can expect the return of the spiders from Tobey Maguire It’s from Andrew Garfield in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

According to the journalist, Andrew and Tobey will return in Avengers: Secret Wars, the team’s 6th film and the last project in the Multiverse Saga. It will certainly be a closing with a golden key.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing in cinema history in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Avengers: Endgame!