Review | DC League of Super Pets – Animals Become Superheroes in animation with Superman and the Justice League

There is a saying that everything can be improved if animals are involved. And it’s true, given the amount of films with animals of the most diverse races and species that annually premiere in theaters. This also applies to the universe. pop/geek/geekpredominantly occupied by superhero stories and which, starting this week, will also have a version that unites the beloved saviors of A.D with little animals with superpowers: the animated feature ‘DC League of Super Pets‘.

When the Superman was still a baby and was sent to Earth by his parents to be saved, the then cub krypto (in the original voice of Dwayne JohnsonO The Rock) jumped into the capsule together, and has since become the best friend and protector of the Clark Kent (John Krasinski). The years have passed and today the two not only master the special powers they gained, but also help fight crime on Earth – with the help, of course, of the Justice League, who doesn’t quite understand the two’s relationship to patrol the city streets. However, when Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) tries to approach a powerful asteroid to acquire its powers, the thing kind of gets out of control, and the object, instead of affecting humans, ends up affecting animals. That’s how the dog Ace (Kevin Hart), the squirrel chip (Diego Luna/Marco Luque), the pig PB (Vanessa Bayer) and the turtle Merton (Natasha Lyonne) end up gaining special abilities… along with Lulu (Kate McKinnon), a guinea pig with ambitions of world domination.

Of course, for starters, ‘DC League of Super Pets‘ is a project that aims to be exclusively entertainment. It’s not about connecting with universes, answering questions from the main core of A.D or introduce characters. It is important to emphasize this because the most fervent fans of the franchise should not take the film so seriously, even though the beloved characters of the turns on come here to fight evil. It’s all just fun.

That said, the animated feature draws attention to the weight cast in the original version of the dubbing, which includes, in addition to the aforementioned, Keanu Reeves as Batman and Olivia Wilde as Lois Lane. In the Brazilian version, the dubbing gets an inside joke: in Brazil, whoever lends the voice to krypto is the actor Marcelo Garciathe same as the dub homeland captain on the Serie ‘the boys‘; no wonder, krypto he has his homeland savior behavior there, sometimes similar to the character of the neighboring franchise.

With an hour and forty-five of duration, the first and third arcs of the feature are the high points, leaving the development a little sluggish. However, it is at this point that the Jared Stern and John Whittington it speaks more seriously and addresses deep issues such as mistreatment of animals and the abandonment of pets – matters of paramount importance to be discussed with children, the production’s target audience. Jared Stern and Sam Levine achieve a good direction of the project, which entertains, makes people laugh, produces a sparkle in the eye and, on top of that, humanizes our dear heroes (even the Batman). Oh, and there are two post-credits scenes, stay tuned!

