Review | DC League of Super-Pets is a good kids show

The year 2022 was highly promising for fans of A.D. Starting with the long-awaited reboot of Batman with Robert Pattinsona Warner Bros. bet heavily on the ambitious film by Flash with the chaotic Ezra Milleron the return of Jason Momoa at the bottom of the sea with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the debut of Dwayne Johnson as black adam in a new epic. Unfortunately, plans changed and several films were postponed, but only The Rock remains on the studio calendar; not only with the anti-hero that will change the power hierarchy in DC, but also with the children’s animation DC League of Super-Petswhich acts as Warner’s big summer release.

Certainly an offer that sounds like a lax disappointment after a promise of grandeur, but which, at least, guarantees itself as a friendly and adorable option for a more childish audience.

The plot introduces us to Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), Superman’s loyal companion and pet (John Krasinski) in Metropolis. But when the relationship between the two begins to be affected by the Man of Steel’s love for his girlfriend Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde), Krypto feels excluded and jealous, but soon turns his attention when the mysterious guinea pig Lulu (Kate McKinnon) hatches a plan to destroy the entire Justice League. With the help of other super-powered pets, Krypto forms a team to save his best friend and stop the threat from Lulu.

Clearly, even by the setting and premise, Super Pets League It is a work intended almost exclusively for children. It may even sound like an obvious observation, but it is a relevant comment, even more so if we consider DC’s recent repertoire in children’s animation: works like LEGO Batman: The Movie and The Teen Titans! go to the cinema they are films that manage to break the barrier of the children’s audience, offering a more complex humor and full of references that only the older audience will be able to understand. League of Super Pets, at its core, is much more simple and naive.

Conceived by producer Jared Stern, who also served as screenwriter on both LEGO Batman: The Movie how much LEGO Ninjago: The Movie, Super Pets It’s a movie with a noble heart. Stern himself has said in interviews that his inspiration came after a visit to an animal adoption home, and much of that respect and love for pets is in the film; in a very concise way, without too many surprises and without major conventions – a 100% optimistic and naive film, with no ulterior motives. Precisely for this reason, animation should be much more enjoyed by the younger audience, and there is no problem with that.

In the end, League of Super Pets It’s very focused on humour. In addition to a single isolated moment where Stern and the screenwriter John Whittington surprise in the melodrama there Toy Story 2 to tell the origin story of the dog Ace (voice of Kevin Hart), the film is mostly a comedy. The kind of humor focused on animals, differences between cats and dogs, and jokes with the identities and personalities of the main heroes – in particular, the gothic and emo presence of Batman voiced by Keanu Reeves.

On more technical levels, production is similarly unambitious. Clearly without a big budget or aesthetic refinement that rivals Pixar’s US$200 million budgets, Super Pets is right to bet on a more cartoonish trait that escapes from realism, several times referring to the style of Bruce Timm in the legendary animations for the cartoon Network. Stern takes advantage of this style to create inventive action scenes, especially when the Justice League of that universe takes the lead in combat.

DC League of Super Pets it’s a movie for kids, but at least one that’s made with passion. Even without great pretensions, original ideas or a really remarkable production, Jared Stern’s film has a beautiful and admirable beating heart. A good program for children.

DC League of Super-Pets (DC League of Super-Pets, USA – 2022)

Direction: Jared Stern

Road map: Jared Stern and John Whittington

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Keanu Reeves, Janela Jamil, Marc Maron, Daveed Diggs, Jemaine Clement, Olivia Wilde, Dascha Polanco

Genre: Comedy

Duration: 106 min