Russia admits aim to oust Zelensky from Ukraine presidency

posted on 07/26/2022 06:00



(credit: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)

After admitting that Moscow intends to annex other regions of Ukraine, in addition to the Donbass (east), Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov said that the Kremlin has one goal: to overthrow Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We will definitely help the Ukrainian people to free themselves from the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-history,” declared the foreign minister. On a trip to Cairo, Lavrov said Russians and Ukrainians “will live together in the future”.

Oblivious to the threat of ouster, Zelensky urged Europe to “respond” to Russia’s “gas war” with more economic sanctions. “Today we hear new gas threats against Europe. This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe. (…) You shouldn’t think about how to recover a turbine, but about strengthening sanctions “, said.

Earlier, Russian oil company Gazprom announced that, starting tomorrow, it will reduce daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline — which connects Russia and Germany — to 33 million cubic meters. Moscow’s justification involves the need for repairs to a turbine.

A professor of comparative politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University, Olexiy Haran told the Courier that, by invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation to overthrow the regime”. “Putin has stated that he wants to ‘liberate’ and ‘denazify’ Ukraine. He failed, and Russia’s actions had to be recalibrated. The Russians started talking about ‘liberating’ the Donbass (east). restart negotiations with Ukraine. Then he warned that he would change the Ukrainian regime.”

Haran believes that the threat to depose Zelensky is linked to the desire to annex other territories in Ukraine. “This confirms that Russia’s goal remains the same: conquering Ukraine. By bombing civilian areas, the Russians are trying to intimidate Ukrainians and force citizens to pressure Zelensky into accepting Moscow’s concessions. I don’t see a chance for the Kremlin to overthrow the government.” “, commented. “Despite martial law, Ukraine is a democracy, which allows for criticism of Zelensky. Opposition parties are united to defend the country.”





Caution

Mykola Volkivskyi, a former adviser to the Speaker of Parliament, cautions that Lavrov’s statements must be interpreted with care. According to him, a few weeks ago, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned that Ukrainian attacks on Crimea would be met with a “doomsday”.

“Earlier, Kremlin propagandists threatened Ukraine and the US with a nuclear attack. When Lithuania banned the transit of Russian goods, Moscow cited ‘unforeseeable consequences’. We observe a language of blackmail, when nations are forced to choose between ‘the declaration of an unpredictable authoritarian country’ and ‘a peaceful state that can be destroyed at any moment’. Lavrov’s speech applies to importers of products from Ukraine,” recalled Volkivskyi.

For Kateryna Shtepa, 17, a history student at Kiev Taras Shevchenko National University, Lavrov’s words are bravado. “I am surprised that Russia has not understood that my people cannot be defeated. We have elected the president, and we will stand with him until victory.”

voices from ukraine



credit: personal archive

Kateryna Shtepa, 17, history student at Kiev Taras Shevchenko National University

“Russia is incapable of overthrowing Zelensly, as we Ukrainians will not allow that to happen. Our people have a very strong spirit, we are a free people. When the full-scale invasion began, all the villagers came out to defend their homes. It was really inspiring. I’m sure that if Russia wants to risk it again and attack the capital, the population will stand firm.”

Anton Suslov, professor at the School of Political Analysis (naUKMA) in Kiev

“The period when the troops were close to Kiev has passed. Russian soldiers face human resource problems. At the same time, our forces continue to destroy weapons depots and important logistical routes in the Kherson region, as well as counterattack in Donetsk and in Kharkiv. The Russians don’t have enough military capabilities to open a new front.”