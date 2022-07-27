Ryzen 9 7000 “Raphael” CPUs could reach 170 W TDP

The increase is considerable compared to the 105 W of the Ryzen 9 5950X

Users who wish to equip their systems with the CPUs Ryzen 9 7000the next generation OMG, must be prepared for a considerable increase in energy consumption. The profile @kopite7kimia traditional hardware informant, commented this Tuesday (26) that all Ryzen 9 7000 Series SKUs with normal voltage are based on 170W TDP.

Expected increase

Due to the increasing demand from today’s users, parts development companies have been working to provide users with more power in their devices. O increase in TDP, then, it is a consequence of that and it also occurs with the video cards that are coming to the market. In the case of new Ryzen 9 7000the leap is significant in relation to the 105W of AMD Ryzen 9 5950Xfor example.

As the model is focused on gaming systems, it is conceivable that an increase in energy consumption and generated heat is something expected by future users of the Ryzen 9.

The portal Tom’s Hardware points out that a leak from Gigabyte last year indicates that AMD will also release AM5 CPUs with TDPs of 45W, 65W, 95W, 105W and 125W.

other rumors

It’s not the first time that information about the next generation of 7000 series From AMD processors They emerge. In May of this year, some rumors pointed to possible specifications of the Ryzen 9 7950Xone of the most powerful to be released.

While they are not officially presented, possible technical details, such as cores and threads, of this and other models can be seen in the content below. Models such as the likely Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 5 7600X were also covered by the rumors.

The trend is that the seventh generation Ryzen “Raphael” models will be released later this year. As soon as official information comes out about upcoming AMD CPUs, you can check it out here on Adrenaline.

Source: kopite7kimiTom’s Hardware