Salgado’s allies in Vasco recommend approval, but make reservations about SAF | vasco

Three groups from the support base of Mais Vasco, under President Jorge Salgado, wrote a letter this Wednesday, in which they recommend the approval of the SAF, but make reservations about the process of selling Vasco football to 777 Partners.

The groups that signed the document – Confraria Vascaína, PetroVasco and Vasco do Povo – included six vice presidents of the club: Vitor Roma, VP of Marketing; Mauricio Corrêa, VP of Public Relations; Horacio Junior, VP Social Responsibility; Rafael Cobo, VP of the Medical Department; Fábio Nogueira, VP of the Heritage Department, and Marcel Kaskus, VP of the Olympic and Paralympic Sports Department.

+ Sale of 70% of Vasco’s football to 777 has its penultimate step this Wednesday

1 of 3 Allies of Jorge Salgado make reservations about SAF, but support business with the 777 — Photo: Disclosure Allies of Jorge Salgado make reservations about SAF, but support business with the 777 — Photo: Disclosure

In the document, Jorge Salgado’s allies declare “unrestricted support for SAF and urge councilors, partners and supporters to vote YES” this Wednesday at the Deliberative Council and at the AGE that will be scheduled in sequence”.

+ Vasco x Chapecoense: members sell out tickets in four hours

In the last paragraph, they emphasize that they are “radically opposed to the participation of any executive member of the current management of the club in remunerated activities in the SAF, to highlight those directly involved in the negotiations, whether political or professional”.

O ge found that the observation refers to CEO Luiz Mello, who has actively participated in the deal with 777 Partners. People connected to the club understand that there would be a conflict of interest if the executive performed any role in the SAF. In recent months, Mello has seen a move towards the American group and, consequently, away from Vasco.

In addition to the vice-presidents, among the members of the groups that signed the letter, the chairman of the Supervisory Board, João Marcos Amorim; FC member João Marcelo Fernandes Lucas; the vice-president of the General Assembly, Bruno Iglesias, and Luis Alfredo Aragão, from Vasco’s Integrity Board.

+ Baby asks Vasco to recover “competitive DNA”

With tickets sold out, Vasco takes the CRB tomorrow in São Januário

Other reservations refer to the lack of security for the continuity of the associative club, the need for structuring the association and the post-2027 performance clause in the contracts with 777, as they consider it not enough “to guarantee consistent and lasting sports performance”.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Vasco will have an important day in the process of selling 70% of SAF to 777 Partners. Starting at 8 pm this Wednesday, at the Nautical Headquarters of Lagoa, the Deliberative Council will appreciate the opinions issued by the powers of the club on the contracts and recommend or not the agreement to the members.

See the letter in full:

Today Vasco’s Deliberative Council meets to vote on one of the most important recommendations in the history of our club. The undersigned groups publicly declare their unrestricted support for the SAF and call on their advisors, partners and supporters to vote YES today and at the AGE that will be scheduled in sequence. The SAF is the symbol of the construction of a new era for our football, so mistreated in the last 20 years. Above all, the SAF gives us the chance to protect Vasco’s football from the fratricidal political struggle that has divided us for so long.

In the midst of the process of constituting and approving the SAF, however, it is necessary to emphasize our concerns about the future of Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama. Since the SAF is a long-term project, it is important to establish some warning points for Vasco residents.

We understand that the negotiation did not bring full security to the continuity of the associative club, with which greater care had to be taken. The club is the guardian of the history we love – the one that contains the Historic Response – and, therefore, protecting the institution must be treated as a priority. There are points to be renegotiated in the future, in an environment of collaboration and understanding between the club and the SAF. Caring for the continuity of the association is an obligation of Vasco da Gama residents and this objective depends on guaranteeing income that makes the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama self-sustainable. One of the ways to be pursued daily is the guarantee of an attractive statutory membership program capable of promoting the retention of members.

Note also the need to structure the association for the changes that will come, with the construction of the capacity to manage a complex contract and with coherent and responsible statutory adjustments, capable of providing sustainability and financial and administrative health to the associative club.

+ Read more news from Vasco

We also warn that the post-2027 performance clause is not sufficient to guarantee consistent and lasting sporting performance. Contract management requires attention so that the benefits of SAF are not depleted after only a few years of partnership with 777 Partners. The goal is the long term.

Finally, in the name of transparency and ethics, we emphasize that we are radically opposed to the participation of any executive member of the current management of the club in remunerated activities in the SAF, to highlight those directly involved in the negotiations, whether political or professional. The ongoing process must be above political suspicion and free from conflicts of interest.

Without further ado, we subscribe

VASCAÍNA CONFRARIA

PETROVASCO

VASCO DO PEOPLE”

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!