Samsung is the first company in the world to start producing 3nm chips

Samsung gets ahead of TSMC and becomes the first company to effectively start production of 3nm chips. The announcement about the manufacturing process of the node took place last month, but this Monday (25) Samsung presented the world with the first shipment of 3nm chips.

The new lithograph promises increased performance and 45% lower energy consumption. According to an official press release, the South Korean manufacturer celebrated the achievement at a special event for about 100 people, including South Korea’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy Changyang Lee.

The foundry division of Samsung Electronics expressed its ambition to strengthen the competitiveness of its business through mass production of 3-nano GAA process and preventive casting technology, along with the confidence that ‘we will advance with innovative technology to become the best in the world – Samsung

3nm chips bring new transistor design

The great novelty of the new chipsets is the presence of the GAA (Gate-All-Around) transistor architecture. GAA is an evolution over FinFET, allowing foundry to select transistors without affecting the chip’s ability to carry currents. Thus, the efficiency of semiconductors should show a considerable leap.

For the press, Samsung details that the first wave of 3nm chips will bring 45% reduction in power consumption, 23% increase in performance in a 16% smaller area compared to 5nm chips.

Despite all these improvements, Samsung claims that it is already working on a second generation of 3nm chips that can reduce power consumption by 50%, with 30% more performance in a 35% smaller area.

So far the company hasn’t revealed who acquired the first shipment of its 3nm chips, but getting ahead of TSMC during the race is certainly an important step for Samsung. Many other companies should now be eyeing upcoming shipments of 3nm node chips.

