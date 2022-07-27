Samsung launches three new colors for the Galaxy A03 Core in Brazil

Officialized in the first quarter of this year, the Galaxy A03 Core landed in Brazil as Samsung’s bet to compete in the entry-level smartphone market, a category that has models from competitors such as Motorola, Xiaomi and realme, but which is currently led by the southern giant. -Korean. Although the hardware is not impressive, the device proves to be an interesting option for those who want to purchase a cheap smartphone for browsing social networks, consuming entertainment such as streaming music or videos, and tasks that do not require much processing power from the chipset. Unisoc SC9863A.

This Tuesday (26), the brand announced the arrival of three new colors for the Galaxy A03 Core in the Brazilian market, being black, copper and green with a glossy finish. Previously, the mobile could only be found in blue and matte black tones, just like its predecessor. Despite having communicated this news, the company did not reveal the availability of the new models and for now we do not know when it will happen. On Samsung’s website, the device is only listed in traditional colors, but stock is expected to be updated in the coming days to include the new colors. Galaxy A03 Core full review — read

Users who intend to purchase the A03 Core can find it costing around R$650 – offers below – in national retail stores. This price can be reduced by applying promotional coupons, if any, and cashback.

