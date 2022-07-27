Saudi Arabia’s plan to build a city inside a skyscraper

In a project seen as audacious and even, in some cases, as utopian, the Saudi Arabia plans to build an entire city inside a mirrored skyscraper that will span 170 kilometers of desert along the Gulf of Aqaba. The future metropolis, named Neom, will be 500 meters high and, with only 200 meters wide, will be able to house up to 9 million people, according to the creators.

🔊 Built with the most advanced engineering and imaginable design, THE LINE is a landmark city stretching 170 km. A revolution in urban living. A city that delivers new wonders for the world.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/urmRtJ5XNE — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

According to information published on the city’s social networks this Wednesday, the 27th, Neom will run entirely on renewable energy and will prioritize the well-being and health of its future residents. However, the project, initially announced in 2017, is so extravagant that not even those who work there know if it will actually be realized as envisioned.

“The concept has changed so much since its initial conception that it is sometimes difficult to determine its direction: decrease, increase or make an aggressive sideways turn,” Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington told the AFP news agency. .

In addition, even though the official project cites the Gulf of Aqaba as a “pristine area that has a lot of beauty”, part of the site is home to the Huwaitat tribe, which spans Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the Sinai Peninsula. The people have inhabited the territory for many generations, before the foundation of the Saudi state. At least 20,000 tribe members face evictions due to the project, with no information on where they will live in the future.

In 2017, the creators announced the idea of ​​robot employees and even flying taxis, which made architects and economists wary of how realistic the city would be. However, according to those responsible, artificial intelligence will be central to how the city will function without cars, be sustainable and have a regulated microclimate.

Residents will have all their daily necessities accessible within a five-minute walk, but they will also be able to enjoy outdoor facilities such as skiing and mountain biking via a “20-minute high-speed train with end-to-end transit,” according to the communiqué.

THE LINE will be the first city in the world with no streets, no cars and no traffic jams, meaning time for the more enjoyable things in life.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/V625wk8EOg — NEOM (@NEOM) July 27, 2022

According to the project’s director, the country’s prince, Mohammed bin Salman, the first phase of the city’s construction, which will take place until 2030, will cost 1.2 trillion Saudi ryals, equivalent to about 1.7 trillion reais. . In addition to government grants, other private sector funding sources will make public offerings for Neom in 2024.

According to Prince Mohammed, the aim of the city is “to increase the capacity of Saudi Arabia, to have more citizens, more people in the country”.

“And since we are building the project from scratch, why should we copy normal cities?”, asked the leader.

The country in the Middle East has been facing a population boom and consequently a large percentage of young people are looking for jobs, he claims the megacity could generate up to 380,000 jobs. Saudi projections are that the kingdom will have a population of up to 50 million by 2030, more than half of them foreigners. The current population of Saudi Arabia is just under 35 million.

