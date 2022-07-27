Scarcity of fiber optic cables threatens the expansion of broadband connections around the world

It’s not just the shortage of chips and semiconductors that is worrying the global tech industry, but also lack of fiber optic cables. According to the latest information, the scarcity of essential materials for the production of these cables can jeopardize the digital advance of many countries.

The figures show that Europe, India and China are the regions most affected by the restriction in cable supply, with the crisis causing prices to rise by 70%. This general increase is happening due to the lack of essential components and the rise of inflation around the world.

In addition, there is a shortage of helium due to the shutdown of factories in the United States and Russia, and the prices of silicon tetrachloride, another essential component in the production of fiber, have been readjusted by up to 50%.