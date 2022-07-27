Scarcity of fiber optic cables threatens the expansion of broadband connections around the world

It’s not just the shortage of chips and semiconductors that is worrying the global tech industry, but also lack of fiber optic cables. According to the latest information, the scarcity of essential materials for the production of these cables can jeopardize the digital advance of many countries.
The figures show that Europe, India and China are the regions most affected by the restriction in cable supply, with the crisis causing prices to rise by 70%. This general increase is happening due to the lack of essential components and the rise of inflation around the world.
In addition, there is a shortage of helium due to the shutdown of factories in the United States and Russia, and the prices of silicon tetrachloride, another essential component in the production of fiber, have been readjusted by up to 50%.
Given that the cost of deployment has suddenly doubled, there are now doubts as to whether countries will be able to meet the targets set for building infrastructure and whether this could have an impact on global connectivity.
In addition to the high demand caused by the activation of 5G and other goals established by countries like Brazil, companies like Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft are expanding their data centers and building a large mesh of international fiber-based networks.
This pushed total consumption up 8.1% in the first half of this year, with China accounting for 46% of all demand. Wendell Weeks, chief executive of Corning, the world’s largest producer of fiber optic cables, said:
In my professional career, I have never seen anything like this inflationary crisis. The company is expanding production to meet growing demand from governments, telecommunications companies and Big Techs.
Martijn Blanken, chief executive of Exa Infrastructure, commented that the prices have risen 20% in just the last six months and that forced his company to put a clause in the contracts not to lose money.
in some cases the price is so erratic that you need to check daily. [Por isso] We have added clauses in our customers’ contracts so that we are not held responsible for these price increases.