Scarlet Witch Fans Revolt Against Marvel After Comic-Con

Introduced to cinema through the work of actress Elizabeth Olsen, it didn’t take long for the Scarlet Witch would go on to become one of the most popular superheroines in all of pop culture.

First seen in Avengers: Age of Ultronthe character’s popularity grew with each new film, but it peaked in the miniseries produced for Disney+: WandaVisionone of the most popular productions of 2021.

And this year the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich hit theaters earlier this month and easily became the highest-grossing film of 2022, with Elizabeth Olsen’s character being one of the big highlights of the plot.

But at the end of the film the character ended up, apparently, dying. She sacrifices herself in order to end the existence of the darkhold in all realities that exist. Despite this, many fans hope that this is not the end of the character.

In fact, there were some rumors pointing out that Scarlet Witch would win a new solo project at Marvel, which some were betting to be a series and others a movie. And that’s why fans were waiting for news at San Diego Comic-Con, which took place last Saturday.

In its panel, Marvel Studios released several news, but none involving the witch, which caused anger in some and fans fear in others, that Doctor Strange 2 it may have really been the end of the character.

Now hope rests on D23, a Disney event that will take place in September and which also has confirmed presence from Marvel, with a panel that promises news about future films and series.

