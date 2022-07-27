Secret Invasion | Actress confirms detail involving Skrulls in the MCU

Cobie Smulders confirmed that the Skrull alien race is involved in different events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “for decades”.

The actress will return to the role of Maria Hill in Secret Invasion, a series currently in production.

‎”When we think of the world they’re in, Skrulls have been around since we saw them in ‎‎Captain Marvel‎‎, and they’ve been growing in numbers. They are good? Are they bad? Let’s find out in the series. But, there are certainly a lot of them lying around.”

“That’s why there’s this dynamic of, ‘Can I trust you? Or can I not trust you?’ And it turned out really cool. I think it’s a series that will bring a lot of tension to the narrative.‎”

The series will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2023, between March and June.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis YuSecret Invasion is originally a comic book series that hit stores in 2008 where the Skrull alien race infiltrates the superhero community.

The main cast of the adaptation has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) reprising their roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, as well as Cobie Smulders (The Avengers), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The passenger), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Emily Clarke (Game of Thrones).