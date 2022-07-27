see how the pre-season friendly went

Days after losing to Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid returned to action in its pre-season and drew 2-2 with América-MEX. The friendly took place at Oracle Park Stadium, in California (USA).

The goals of the Spanish team in the game, held this morning, were made by Benzema and Hazard. The Latin team, in turn, scored with Henry and Fidalgo (watch below).

The match was marked by the debut of Vinicius Tobias with the Real shirt. At the age of 18, the Brazilian winger, who is on loan from Shakhtar, replaced Lucas Vázquez and, despite his good offensive plays, ended up committing one of the penalties in the match.

The Spanish squad returns to the field this Saturday (30), in a friendly against Juventus – yesterday, the Italians also drew 2-2 with Barcelona.

América, on the other hand, turns its attention to the Mexican Championship and will have, still at the weekend, an appointment against León away from home.

Vini in a bizarre and “surprise” move by America

The duel in California got off to a rough start. After two minutes, Vinicius Júnior made a bizarre move that left the fans confused.

After a corner for América, the Real Madrid defender managed to ward off the danger and the ball was left for the Brazilian. He retreated to a teammate and received another pass. When trying to solve the problem once and for all, the young man isolated and ended up giving another corner shot to the opponent.

Shortly after, the Mexicans surprised their opponent once and for all and opened the scoring. In play through the middle, Zendejas kicked low and the ball went towards Henry’s feet.

The forward got the upper hand, turned on Rudiger and quickly hit Lunin’s goal, who was unable to save: 1-0.

Real draw with Benzema and press

In the first time he finished the goal, still defended by Ochoa, already in the 21st minute, Real Madrid reached the tie.

Benzema, debuting in the new season with the Spanish shirt, received by the left sector of the attack and activated Asensio.

The winger masterfully played the pivot and supported the Frenchman, who first hit the corner of the Mexican goal and swelled the nets: 1 to 1.

The equalizer in the scoreboard cornered América, which saw the rival gain confidence and control the pace of the duel after a sluggish start.

Rudiger and Modric had chances to turn the score around, but ended up stopping at goalkeeper Jiménez – Ochoa’s replacement – ​​and the Mexican defense, respectively.

And Benzema? He reappeared at the end of the 1st stage and almost scored again – this time, in an individual play. At the entrance of the area, the striker cleared two markers in short dribbles and found space for the submission. The ball, however, went to the side of the opposing goal.

Eight shifts and turn

Real returned to the 2nd stage with eight changes: only Lunin, Vázquez and Rudiger remained on the field in relation to the team that started the match.

Even without the main stars, Carlo Ancelotti’s team didn’t take long to put pressure on América and, in the ninth minute, they came to a penalty kick.

The move that gave rise to the penalty had Vázquez receiving a pass inside the area. The Spaniard was hit from behind by full-back Reyes and saw the referee signal the infraction.

In the charge, Hazard took little distance and, with class, sent the ball into goalkeeper Jiménez’s side net: 2 to 1.

Brazilian debut — and penalty

At 20 minutes of the 2nd half, Ancelotti promoted another change in his team: the Brazilian Vinicius Tobias, only 18 years old, debuted in the team when he replaced Lucas Vázquez.

Born in São Paulo, the winger came to play in Inter’s youth categories before being hired by Shakhtar. In the Ukrainian team, he ended up on loan to Real Castilla, Real Madrid’s B team – he is on loan until June next year.

The athlete showed willingness and performed good offensive moves. However, in the midst of América’s attempts to equalize, Tobias ended up committing a penalty on Fidalgo in the 35th minute.

The midfielder himself called the shots and hit twice: that’s because Lunin, in the first kick, was too early to defend the kick. In the new opportunity, however, the Mexicans tied and ended the score: 2 to 2.