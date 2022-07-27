see testing and vaccine rules in countries

With the mass vaccination and easing of several countries, many borders began to loosen their restriction measures for the entry of travelers in each territory, involving both vaccination and testing for covid-19 along the trip.

Currently, not all nations ask tourists to test for covid-19, even if they are not fully immunized or without any dose of the vaccine. Gradually, European Union countries are no longer requiring tests for covid-19 and there are still few territories that maintain these measures.

Portugal, for example, waived this requirement at the beginning of July and, now, tourists do not even need to present proof of vaccination when entering the country. However, sanitary measures such as the use of masks on public transport are still mandatory.

In the case of France and Spain, countries that receive a large volume of tourists every year, it is still necessary to present tests against covid-19, but only if the visitor is not immunized.

The United States, on the other hand, is another territory that is much sought after by Brazilians on vacation and almost all year round, still does not allow the entry of travelers without complete immunization – the need for testing, however, has fallen in recent months.

Differences between vaccination status

It is worth remembering that there is a difference between fully vaccinated, incompletely immunized (if they have not taken the second or third dose) and unvaccinated travelers. Thus, there are still countries that require negative PCR tests 72 hours before boarding or antigen tests 48 or 24 hours before the passenger’s arrival in the country.

That’s why it’s important to check on official or embassy websites what are the mandatory requirements to enter each nation – the rules change daily. It’s sites that show the situation in Europe and others that show global data.

If you are planning to travel soon and want to know which countries still require tests against covid-19 and which are more lenient, Our made a link below.

Countries that receive fully vaccinated tourists and do not require covid-19 testing

Aruba, Andorra, Albania, Argentina, Algeria, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Brunei, Bosnia, Botswana, Croatia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Hungary, Jamaica, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Maldives, Montenegro, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, Poland, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand and Tanzania.

To see the complete list, you can check all 141 nations on this site.

Countries that receive unvaccinated tourists and require or recommend testing for covid-19*

Algeria, Angola, Bahamas, Barbados, Bolivia, Botswana, Cambodia, Cuba, Chile Colombia, Ecuador, France, French Polynesia, Guatemala, India, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Paraguay, Seychelles, South Korea, Thailand, Uruguay and Zambia.

See the complete list by clicking here.

*Note: In this list there are different little rules between countries that the traveler needs to be aware of before boarding. For vaccinated people, for example, the country may require testing, but choose at random to have PCR or antigen testing on arrival. In Colombia, for example, those who are only partially vaccinated must present a PCR or antigen test on arrival.

Countries that receive unvaccinated tourists and do not require covid-19 testing from any group

Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Denmark, Egypt, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Jamaica, Mongolia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia and others.

Click here to see the complete list.

Countries that do not receive non-immunized tourists and accept vaccinated tourists without testing

American Samoa, Bermuda, Anguilla, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Cameroon, Canada, United States, Cayman Islands, Mainland China, Cook Islands, US Virgin Islands, Equatorial Guinea, Fiji, Philippines, Ghana, Guam, Guyana, Hong Kong, Iraq, Islands Turks and Caicos, Kenya, Liberia, Luxembourg, Macau, Netherlands (Netherlands), Pakistan, Palau, Papa New Guinea, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis (Saint Kitts and Nevis), Taiwan, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Singapore , Tonga, Ukraine and New Zealand**

**Note: In New Zealand all (vaccinated and unvaccinated) need to do two antigen tests on arrival in the country and another five days later.. The country works differently for different nationalities and at the moment does not accept Brazilians who had not been fully vaccinated.

Do I need to test for covid-19 to return to Brazil?

Since April, the country has withdrawn the need for tests for covid-19 when arriving in national territory. Thus, for those who arrive in Brazil and are already vaccinated, you should only present proof of vaccination to the airline before boarding.

However, travelers who are not fully vaccinated – as long as they are Brazilians and foreigners in the national territory – those who have any contraindication to vaccination (presenting a medical report) or coming from countries with low vaccination coverage must submit tests for covid-19 to the airline with a result. negative or non-detectable, which may be antigen or PCR, performed one day before departure.

Foreigners who are not fully vaccinated are still prevented from entering the country, with reservations, according to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).