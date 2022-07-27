Selena Gomez and other celebrities with “sustainable” businesses – Forbes

Selena Gomez/Instagram

THE rare beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free (not tested on animals) beauty brand by singer and actress Selena Gomez, arrives in Brazil next week. Acceptance and diversity are also pillars of the company.

The brand created the Rare Impact Fund, which will allocate 1% of sales to mental health programs in the United States. Last year, a few months after its launch, the brand was already worth US$ 60 million (R$ 321 million).

Selena isn’t the only celebrity to invest in businesses with a sustainable footprint. From Glória Pires to Blake Lively, Brazilian actresses and Hollywood personalities have conscious endeavors. Meet some of them.

Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, created in 2008, is now valued at $250 million. Goop encompasses cosmetics without harmful chemicals, clothes, vibrators and even organic cotton mattresses. But, despite not having such affordable prices, the founder wants to bring information to everyone looking for a more natural lifestyle. That’s why she has a podcast where she brings together guests as famous as she is and a website with detox and vegan recipes and tips to lead a more natural life.

Bem Glô, by Gloria Pires

The global actress created this collective of sustainable, organic, vegan, conscious brands, also gathered on an online platform and also a physical store, which is located in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Clothing, home products, cosmetics and gastronomy are in the natural market place. Her husband, Orlando Moraes, and actress Betty Prado are partners.

Betty Buzz by Blake Lively

The actress, who became famous for her role as Serena in “Gossip Girl,” has spent years developing her brand of natural, non-alcoholic drinks for those, like her, who want non-alcoholic drinks. Betty Buzz was launched in 2021 and brings together “sparkling wines” flavored with fruits and natural aromas.

Honest Company by Jessica Alba

The actress of “The Fantastic Four” and “Sin City”, Jessica Alba revealed herself as an entrepreneur when she co-founded, in 2012, The Honest Company. The startup sells home and baby care products with natural, non-toxic ingredients. The idea came from her own pregnancy, when she had trouble finding good products to take care of her daughter. Last year, the company raised US$ 412.8 million (R$ 2.2 billion) in its IPO.

LolaVie by Jennifer Aniston

The “Friends” star is also the founder of vegan hair care brand LolaVie, which launched in September last year. The ingredients used are of vegetable and natural origin, without the addition of parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates and gluten.

Amar.ca by Thaila Ayala

Entrepreneurship entered the curriculum of actress and model Thaila Ayala with the launch of Amar.ca, in 2020. The company assumes a sustainable proposal from the choice of clothing materials, which earned the Eu Reciclo seal, to the care of employees.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Singer Rihanna was already known around the world, but it was her makeup brand Fenty Beauty (in addition to her lingerie company Savage X Fenty) that led her to the Forbes Billionaires ranking. Fenty has a strong pillar of inclusion, with a wide range of skin tones (there are 50 foundation shades), in addition to a commitment to sustainability, exposed in initiatives such as a line of refillable lipsticks.

Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown

Known for playing Eleven in the Netflix hit “Stranger Things”, Millie Bobby Brown launched, in 2019, at the age of 15, the vegan and eco-friendly cosmetics brand Florence by Mills certified by the NGO PETA as free of materials of animal origin.

