Selena Gomez: Find out how the singer celebrated her 30th birthday

Selena Gomez reached 30 years without sparing celebrations. The singer had a birthday on friday (22), but celebrated throughout the weekend. On Monday, she took a break to thank her fans. “After a few days of celebrating, my heart is full, grateful and I can say I’m starting to really enjoy 30,” she wrote.

The first meeting that surprised fans was a dinner with Taylor Swift. “30s, nerds and dignified,” Selena wrote as she posted laid-back photos with her friend. According to the website Pop Sugarthe photos were taken on Friday itself, before the actress met friends at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

The mild climate did not mean little luxury. Selena Gomez wore a white dress with bell sleeves from Gucci. The images even show the singer holding a gift. On the same day, she explained to us stories that his greatest wish is for people to donate to his foundation that supports mental health in the United States, the Rare Impact Fund.

But the lavish party took place on Saturday (23), in Los Angeles. Selena Gomez was photographed with two different looks. The first was a flared dress with feathers and the second was a long one by Versace. Although photos with cell phones were banned from the party, some posts ended up leaking.

Several music names attended the event, including Kim Petras, Ava Max, Sofia Carson and Tyga. The guests took black and white portraits, taken by the photographer Dennis Gocerproject creator The Collective You. Camila Cabello also passed by the place, despite not having registered the moment, according to the W Magazine.

Still on Instagram, Selena Gomez took the opportunity to reflect on the maturation in the last decade. “My twenties were a journey through good, difficult and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them shaped the person I am today. I’m someone who’s still learning, but I’m more sure of what matters and what I want,” she wrote. “I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me the best I can be for myself/others/you.”