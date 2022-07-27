Shark that lives to more than 400 years is seen for the first time in the Caribbean

One near-blind shark that normally lives in the icy waters of the Arctic Ocean and feeds on polar bear carcasses recently appeared in an unexpected place: a coral reef off the coast of Belize, in the warm waters of the Caribbean.

This is the first time a shark of this type has been found in the waters of the Western Caribbean, in the second largest barrier reef in the world. Devanshi Kasana, a specialist in the Predator Ecology and Conservation Laboratory at Florida International University, was working with local Belizean fishermen to identify tiger sharks when he made the discovery.

It had been a long night of fishing. At dawn, the weather worsened. Storms were forming on the horizon. The team did one last check of their lines. At the other end of one of them, there was not a tiger shark, but a rather slow creaturequite different from what the team was used to encountering.

The shark looked oldeven old, and had more aspect of a long, smooth stone that had come to life. She had a poorly trimmed muzzle and small pale blue eyes. Together, these clues led scientists to believe that he was a member of the sleeper shark family (Somniosus pacificus), told the website “Phys.org”, according to reports published in the scientific journal “Marine Biology”.

To clear the doubt, Devanshi sent a message to Demian Chapman, his advisor and director of Shark and Ray Conservation Research at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquariums. She also uploaded a photo of the shark. Chapman’s answer took her by surprise. It very much resembled a greenland shark (Somniosus microcephalus).

Greenland shark spotted in the warm waters of the Caribbean Photo: Reproduction

After consulting several Greenland shark experts, they determined that it is a specimen of a species that can live more of 400 years! The slow moving species is also slow growing. However, a idling life can benefit them in longevity – earning them the special designation of longest-lived vertebrate known to science. According to Devanshi, it is still possible that the specimen is a hybrid of Somniosus pacificus and Somniosus microcephalus.

As little is known about them, it is speculated that Greenland sharks may be scouring the ocean depths around the world. In fact, experts speculate that they can be found all over the world, living deep in the tropics where they would find their preferred low temperatures.

Devanshi Kasana (with another shark in the photo) was the one who found the Greenland shark in the Caribbean Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

The waters where Devanshi and the fishermen found the unusual shark are really deep. Glover’s Reef Atoll descends to 3,000 meters deep, which means there is cold water for a Greenland shark to thrive.

“I’m always excited about my deep water lines because I know there are things down there that we haven’t seen in Belize yet, but I never thought I’d catch a Greenland shark,” said Omar Faux, one of the fishermen in Belize.

According to Chapman, if the team finds another shark of the same type in the region, it will be the same as winning the lottery.