Simon Pegg Answers If He Wants To Star In Marvel Projects

Simon Pegg (photo: Reproduction / Internet)

Mission: Impossible star Simon Pegg has revealed if he plans to star in Marvel projects one day.

In a recent interview, Pegg discussed the film franchise starring Tom Cruise. He reveals that the approach is not aimed at children, but at adults (via ScreenRant).

‘I want to do more adult things in the future.Mission Impossible It’s a very adult franchise. It’s aimed at less kids than just big people, but I want to do more drama,” the actor revealed.

Also, Pegg, blasted by Star Wars fans, was approached about the Marvel theme, and commented that he’s in no hurry to join the MCU, although he’s shown interest.

‘I’m in no rush to join the MCU or anything. I kind of feel like I want to be a little bit more free. You’re a part of it you’ve been stuck with for years. It can be a little restrictive,’ he said.

Simon Pegg in Mission Impossible. (photo: Reproduction / Internet)

Astro returns in Mission Impossible 7

For the first time in the franchise, Mission: Impossible to use two films to tell the same story. With that, the eighth feature in the series is already confirmed.

The cast also includes Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Pom Klementieff (Guardies of the Galaxy), Shea Whigham (Agent Carter) and the return of Vanessa Kirby.

Mission: Impossible 7 hits theaters on July 13, 2023.

