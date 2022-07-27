Sister defends dead tourist taking selfie with helicopter: ‘Cautious’

The friends and family of Jack Fenton, 22, the British tourist who was killed instantly after being hit by a helicopter’s rear propeller while trying to take a selfie, refuse to believe the death was the boy’s fault. They also expressed their frustration with the authorities, who seem inclined to accept this theory.

Jack Fenton was preparing to return home from a trip to Mykonos, Greece, on Monday afternoon. He was eventually beheaded while taking a selfie, according to British police.

Allegations that Jack ignored safety regulations were also refuted by his sister, Daisy Fenton20. She said her brother was “extremely cautious.”

“This was Jack’s first helicopter ride. So you can imagine how cautious he was. Everything else, from him running back to the track and violating protocols, is rubbish.” Daisyin an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail.

The accident

During the ride, Jack reportedly stopped to use his cell phone and walked towards a helicopter’s tail propeller, which was on. According to the English tabloid Daily Star, he was shot in the neck and died instantly.

A helicopter’s tail propeller is capable of rotating up to 500 times per second, which makes it virtually invisible due to motion.

Greek police have detained two pilots and a ground crew member, who have been released under investigation and are facing charges of negligent homicide.

Local authorities claimed Fenton had run back to the helicopter after being escorted to a private lounge to take a photograph.

A police source told British tabloid The Sun: “We are looking into all eventualities, including the possibility that the boy went there to take a selfie in the emotion of the moment.”

But friends who were with Fenton and watched him die strongly disputed that version. Jack Stanton-Gleaves, 20, Max Savage, 20, and James Yeabsley, 19, who were with the victim at the time of the accident, wrote a statement, which was shared by British newspaper The Telegraph:

“No instructions were given as we exited the helicopter and no one escorted us to the lobby. All they did was open the doors for us. We disembarked on our own and no one stopped Jack from going to the back of the helicopter. None of us made it to the lounge. before the accident happened. I heard people say that Jack was on the phone and ran back to the helicopter and that’s totally untrue. He wasn’t on the phone and why he went to the back of the helicopter we can’t say.”