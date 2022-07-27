Sony introduces new features of PlayStation VR 2

New streaming option allows user to film while playing!

the launch of PlayStation VR 2 is programmed only for 2023but Sony is already preparing its audience by introducing some user experience updates with the VR 2. Among new streaming options and display modes, the company showed a preview of some of the features in its official blog.

And what the new device promises to improve in the virtual reality market is the transmission of gameplay. With the new feature, the user will be able to film himself while playing through the HD camera of the PlayStation 5.

Another highlight was the transparent display. Through it, the player can quickly see the controls PS VR2 Sense without having to take off the headset. You will still be able to customize your gaming area, analyzing the environment while the controls expand and customize the area.

New display modes have also been released. Players will be able to enjoy content with a 360 view in a virtual environment on VR Modewith video format 4000×2040 HDR (2000 x 2040 per eye), with a frame rate of 90 Hz/120 Hz.

while in Cinematic Mode, players will be able to see the system and the UI of PS5 and all game content and media that is not VR on a virtual cinema screen.

With the news, Sony announced that it will soon be able to share more information soon, including release date and additional games that will be released on the platform:

“PS VR2 game developers will begin accessing the latest PS VR2 user experience in a new system software release soon as part of ongoing development. There are a lot of exciting aspects to come in PS VR2, and we can’t wait to share even more details about our next-gen VR headset, which takes a huge leap forward in gameplay innovation.” said the official post.

Enjoy and keep reading: