South Korean company clones dogs with edited genes to prevent disease

Beagle dogs were cloned from skin cells and had their genomes edited for the first time in South Korea. The initiative is an attempt to advance scientifically to prevent diseases among dogs generated by specimens of the same family (inbreeding). The puppies had the DJ-1 gene suppressed – a genetic part associated with cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and stroke, diseases typical of animals with this type of family origin.

Many purebred dogs are prone to inherited genetic diseases such as heart, skin, bone and eye problems due to a lack of genetic diversity, but the new technique could allow the disorders to be eliminated before birth.

While deleting the DJ-1 gene was just a test to see if the process works — and to examine the gene’s role — the team says it has already been able to correct a genetic disease in a dog and will soon publish its research. .

“This is the first step in our research to establish this genome editing method in dogs,” Okjae Koo, from the South Korean biotechnology company ToolGen, which carried out the cloning process with Chungnam National University, told British newspaper The Telegraph. .

“The ultimate goal of our research is to cure dogs, using this technology, of inbreeding-induced pathogenic mutations. We have a plan to use this technology to recover pathogenic mutations from various dogs and we are developing gene therapy products to cure animals,” Okjae said. Koo.

Dog cloning has become popular with breeders in recent years, with many owners choosing to create a “genetic twin” of a dead or dying pet.

Unlike offspring, cloned animals tend to exhibit the same levels of intelligence, temperament and appearance as their twins, but are also susceptible to the same health issues.

Disease “Removed”

The new technique could allow the disease that caused the animal’s death to be removed before the cloning process, as well as other unhealthy traits.

The process of cloning a dog using a skin cell is known as somatic cell nuclear transfer. Scientists remove the nucleus from an egg and replace it with the nucleus of another cell in the body, in this case a skin cell from a beagle.

Before the skin cell is placed inside the egg, its DNA is tweaked using a technique known as Crispr, which acts like molecular scissors to cut out parts of the genome that are harmful or unwanted.

Scientists then use artificial insemination to place the egg clone into a female surrogate mother. It’s a process similar to that of Dolly the sheep, cloned in 1996, although no genetic changes took place before the cells were placed inside the egg.

The new research was published in the journal BMC Biotechnology.