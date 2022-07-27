SPECIAL Podcast: Opinions on the LGBTI+ community with Cairo Braga, André Tecedeiro and Luísa Semedo and Pedro Carreira

Cairo Braga has in this special episode of the podcast the double role of guest and moderator of a conversation about the series of opinion articles that have appeared in recent days on the identities and experiences of the LGBTI+ community… written almost entirely by heterosexual, cisgender, white men and middle aged. To this end, Cairo is joined by the André Tecedeiroa Luísa Semedo it’s the Pedro Carreira for a first-person conversation about this attack, exploitation and obsession that some commentators have to talk about the LGBTI+ communities. To not lose!

Articles by LGBTI+ people mentioned in the episode:

The closet key and the pride of invisibility (by Luísa Semedo)

Where does what you think you know come from? Have you ever talked to trans and non-binary people? (by André Tecedeiro)

The bullying of opinion-makers (by Ana Aresta)

Detransition: From myths to facts (by Pedro Carreira)

Music by Fado Bicha: Fado Alice (with Alice Azevedo); Jingle by Hélder Baptista 🎧

This Podcast is part of the #LGBTPodcasters movement 🏳️‍🌈

