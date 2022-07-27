Spiritual Mentor and NGO Trainer Suspected of Sexual Harassment | Brazil

Disclosure – 07.25.2022 Indian Swami Paramtej is suspected of abusing at least three members of the NGO Arte de Viver

Complaints bring to light that ancient philosophical practices such as yoga and meditation may have been used by instructors at the NGO Arte de Viver, which is based in more than 156 countries, for acts of harassment and sexual harassment against female visitors. Two victims told GLOBO that they were abused by the same religious leader, who came to represent the institution in Latin America, and a third accuses a school instructor, who taught courses in Belo Horizonte, the city where she lived. The follower who was a victim in São Paulo has already filed a complaint with the Criminal Justice Prosecutor of Santo Amaro.

The case whose investigation is more advanced took place in São Paulo, in Brooklyn, and is under a confidential investigation by the police. The accused is Swami Paramtej, former spiritual mentor of ADV in Latin America. Swami is a title given to disciples who can make the choice to live in celibacy in order to spread knowledge and “the master’s grace”. He was one of the trusted men of Indian guru Ravi Sankar, a reference in India, founder of the entity and who was not reported for inappropriate conduct.

Last Saturday, he was publicly questioned about the cases during an event at the Windsor Hotel Convention Center, in Barra da Tijuca, and said that similar events had never happened in the 41 years of his school’s existence and that he had already taken steps to remove the members. placed under suspicion. Too afraid of reprisals, C., 35, filed a complaint online detailing that she was abused in 2017 by Paramtej. Fulfilling a routine that, according to her, is normal in the entity, C. had been in charge, at the time, of preparing the religious leader’s dhoti (typical clothing) and of serving him tea on the eve of a meditation class. Staying in the same house, she says that he invited her to watch a movie and, upon reaching the room, she was invited to sit next to him on the bed, when, according to the follower, she had her body touched. Traumatized, she confirmed the report made to police authorities, but declined to go into details. She only noted that, when asked about the attitude, Paramtej said that “it was not a libidinous act but a teaching”.

“He knew that I was thinking about being a full-time instructor, but he said that for that to happen I needed to strengthen myself with more ADV courses. When he called me to see the movie, I remember I looked at the bed where he was sitting with his laptop opened and I thought “where am I going to stay?”. The room where he slept was clean, taken care of, it was like a temple. He invited me to sit on the bed next to him, which was a shock, I swear I thought I would stay in the This proximity to a swami is something unimaginable. And there I was, the “best” of that incredible being. He related the act to a lesson on fever, in order to prove his swami status”, details the victim, who attended the NGO for more than 10 years and claimed to have reported the case in April this year.

As well as C., other women who claim to have been victims within the ADV, but would have been instructed by the management to maintain secrecy. A former member of the NGO, Thaís Santos says she became aware of at least eight similar cases involving members of Arte de Viver, during the period in which she worked at the NGO. For her, the gurus — among whom she did not include Shankar — used their spiritual superiority to obtain sexual advantages. According to her, proximity to spiritual leaders is seen as a privilege granted to few people. Many women were invited to massage and feed them. It was at these moments that, according to her, abuse took place.

“The closer you are to leaders who are considered enlightened beings and give yourself to them, both men and women, the more you will have positive karma. The abused goer is taught to serve out of love,” she accuses, adding that she is willing to formally testify. if victims take the allegations forward.

The whistleblowers, says Thaís, were guided by the Art of Living to make a written report and send it by e-mail to an Ethics Committee, created in April this year by the NGO itself. At the time, after being criticized about a possible bias in the investigations, the law firm Machado Meyer was called. Wanted, he informed that he no longer provides the service and therefore would not comment on the case. C. says that she even had a meeting with Ravi Shankar because he would be listening to the victims, but she says she was disappointed to hear from him that she should not take the complaint forward so that Paramtej would not attempt to take his own life.

Sought after, Swami Paramtej said he was expelled from the organization and that the action has caused “a lot of suffering in everyone”. He declined to comment on the allegations.

Last Thursday, the international coordinator in Latin America of Arte de Viver, Beatriz Goyoaga, stated that the NGO received only four complaints in all of Latin America and that there was no criminal complaint. According to her, the two aforementioned suspects were removed and no longer have any kind of connection with the institution. She also informed that they provide support and psychological support to those “affected”.

“The complaints are of inappropriate behavior,” said the coordinator.

Uruguayan K., 32, also claims to have been a victim of Swami Paramtej in 2012, when he was in her country for yoga and meditation meetings. One night, the religious asked her to give him a massage and tried to put a sexually explicit movie on TV, which she prevented. After years of misunderstanding what had happened to her, it was only in March that she sent the report to the NGO’s management, after three months of therapy:

“At that time I thought that swamis didn’t feel sexual desire, and it never crossed my mind that it could be different. When I saw what he wanted, I froze.”

The second Brazilian who says she was abused spoke on condition of anonymity and claims to have taken the incident to the ADV’s management. She accuses an instructor at the school, who taught courses in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. B., 30, said he had sex without her consent after a party, when she went to sleep at his house for an event the next day. According to her, he forced her to sleep in his room.

“He took the shower and lay down next to me and started to hug me and touch my body. He kissed me a few times and put his hand between my legs, and I took it off and said no. Until I stopped trying to hold on and I let it go. It penetrated me”, details B. “I was blinded by faith, believing that these gurus were enlightened. I decided to speak up after years because I saw it happen to other people.”

