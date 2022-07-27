Tech Week at Amazon: Electronics up to 40% off

Prime Day 2022 has passed, and those who were unable to take advantage of the promotions that took place on the amazon, do not worry. is rolling to Tech weekan event with unmissable offers, with smartwartches, Smart TV, tablets and other items.

In this edition, we see brands like Apple, Xiaomi, LG, Beats and other big ones, a great opportunity for those looking for good gadgets at a more affordable price.

Check out all the offers available in the action by clicking here, but first check out our selection of offers below:

Smart TV LED 24″ LG 24TL520S

5% Off Browse websites, watch streaming series and videos, access apps, use the screen mirroring tool on different devices,5Wx2 stereo speakers and virtual surround plus. BRL 949.15

I2GO Home Infrared Intelligent Universal Control

41% Off Get all your remotes on one device with the I2Go Smart Uniersal Control. The model is Alexa compatible. BRL 149.90

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2774 All-in-One Printer

14% Off Print, scan and copy everyday documents and get a worry-free wireless connection. Simple setup with the HP Smart app means you’re ready on any device, dynamic security-enabled printer. BRL 383.00

Philips Bluetooth Headphone TAUH202BK/00

50% Off Up to 15h of sound playback with a full charge time of just 2-3 hours. It has 32 mm drivers, Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connection, folding ear cushions and a microphone integrated into the headphone. BRL 250.00

Streaming player Roku Express, Full HD

41% Off Hassle-free streaming with quick setup and an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface, Roku Express is perfect for streaming lovers. To get started, just plug in the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect it to the internet. BRL 349.90

Haylou GT6 Bluetooth Headset

12% Off It has touch control for calls, music and volume and battery capacity for up to 4 hours of playback plus extra charges provided by the charging case. It has Bluetooth 5.2 connection for a completely wireless listening experience. BRL 149.00

Apple iPad Air 5th Generation Tablet, Wi-Fi, 64GB

14% Off It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, anti-glare coating, 12MP wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera with and 256GB of storage. BRL 5,694.39

Haylou RS4 Plus smartwatch

10% Off With 1.78-inch AMOLED retina display, heart rate sensors, sleep monitoring and blood pressure. 230mAh Li-ion polymer battery, no recharging for 10 days. BRL 289.99

