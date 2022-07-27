The best cosplays from Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 took place between the 21st and 24th of July and brought together fans of pop culture and movies, series and anime from around the world for major announcements from the geek world.

Among the highlights of the event, the Comic-Con 2022 cosplays were the highlight, as fans of these productions invested heavily to honor their favorite characters.

So, check out our list of the best cosplays from series, movies and anime at San Diego Comic-Con 2022!

13. Aang

the animation avatar became one of the best known of all time and of course there would also be fans of this production at Comic-Con 2022, like this fan, who incorporated the protagonist Aang and made an incredible characterization.

12. Ok

black Panther is one of Marvel’s biggest hits and one of the darlings among superhero fans and the Wakandan general, Okoye, was very well represented in this cosplay, which featured the smallest details of the character’s costume.

11. Darth Vader

The big villain of the saga Star WarsDarth Vader, has become an icon of geek culture among fans of movies, anime and series and it couldn’t be different at the event, as this fan showed what he came for and delivered a great characterization of the character.

10. Doctor Octopus

What big fan of geek culture doesn’t know the history of Spider man, Is not it? And one of the biggest villains in this universe is Doctor Octopus, who was honored by this fan at Comic-Con 2022, with the right to the claws in the costume.

9. She-Hulk

Marvel is one of the biggest references in the world of movies and series and its next series, She-Hulkhasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already a great success, with the right to cosplay this fan at the event.

8. Himiko Toga

Anime fans also attended Comic-Con 2022 and this fan decided to pay tribute to the villain Himiko Toga, from the anime My Hero Academyone of the biggest hits in recent years among fans of Japanese animation.

7. Eddie Munson

The 4th season of Stranger Things introduced fans to one of the series’ most charismatic characters, Eddie Munson, an eccentric rocker who was honored by this fan during the geek world event.

6. Pennywise

Fans of horror movies and series went with everything to Comic-Con 2022 and this cosplayer decided to pay tribute to one of the greatest villains of the genre, the clown Pennywise, who chased the children of It: The Thingduring the movie.

5. Captain Carter

The Marvel Studios multiverse has brought fans a number of unusual new characters, and among them is Captain Carter, who appeared in the series. What If? and during the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

4. Luigi and Mario

Now going back to the pop culture classics, Mario Kart was one of the most famous games that marked the childhood of many and these two friends decided to combine cosplay and go from Luigi and Mario to the event.

3. Harley Quinn

Even in the universes of superheroes and villains, the Harley Quinn became one of the most famous antagonists of all time and a mainstay of DC, mainly for her eccentric personality, and this fan decided to honor her with this cosplay.

2. Boba Fett

the universe of Star Wars is getting bigger and Disney+ introduced the new production to the world Boba Fett’s Book recently, fans wasted no time and have already cosplayed the protagonist, some a little… unusual.

1. Cruella DeVil

Disney has always been a reference in the world of cosplayers and this fan decided to pay tribute to the villain Cruella De Vil, who recently won a live-action movie starring Emma Stone.

