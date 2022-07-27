the best players of the first round of the Brasileirão

The first round of the Brazilian Championship has already ended and with that we can look at these 19 rounds and understand who is the best player in each area. With that in mind, we brought figures and data from SofaScore on the featured athletes in the Brasileirão, see:

25 – More tackles: Marcos Rocha

The Palmeiras right-back is the 5th player with the most tackles in the Brasileirão, with 52 correct tackles.

24 – More tackles: Rubens

The young Galo player is 4th in tackles, with 52 correct tackles.

23 – More tackles: Bruno Silva

The Avaí player has 53 correct tackles and is the 3rd best in the requirement.

22 – More tackles: Rodrigo Fernández

The Santos player has 58 correct tackles.

21 – More tackles: Gabriel

The Internacional player is the best player in tackles in the Brasileirão, with 58 correct tackles.

20 – Fewer shots to score: Guilherme Bissoli

The Avaí player scores a goal for every 3.9 shots, and is the 5th best player in the category.

19 – Fewer shots to score: Léo Gamalho

The Coritiba striker scores a goal for every 3.8 shots.

18 – Fewer shots to score: Pedro Raúl

The athlete from Goiás scores a goal every 3.6 kicks.

17 – Fewer shots to score: Róger Guedes

The Corinthians player needs 3.5 shots to score a goal in the Brasileirão.

16 – Fewer shots to score: Cano

Fluminense’s top scorer, Germán Cano, needs 3.4 shots on goal to score, and is the best athlete in the requirement.

15 – More clear chances created: Igor Paixão

Coritiba’s good player is the 5th best player in terms of more clear chances created, with 6 in total.

14 – More clear chances created: Everton Ribeiro

The Flamengo midfielder created 6 clear goalscoring chances in the Brazilian Championship.

13 – More clear chances created: Léo Baptistão

The Santos player also created 6 clear scoring chances in the first round of the Brasileirão.

12 – Most clear chances created: Gabigol

The Flamengo forward has 7 clear scoring chances created and is just behind his teammate, Arrascaeta, in the requirement.

11 – More clear chances created: Arrascaeta

The Flamengo midfielder has 11 clear scoring chances created and is the best player to create these opportunities.

10 – Most decisive passes: Goose

The Fluminense midfielder gave 37 decisive passes in the championship and is 5th in the requirement.

9 – More decisive passes: Dudu

The Palmeiras midfielder gave 38 decisive passes in the championship.

8 – More decisive passes: Arrascaeta

The Flamengo midfielder made 40 decisive passes in the Brasileirão.

7 – More decisive passes: Vina

The Ceará player gave 47 decisive passes in the Brazilian Championship.

6 – More decisive passes: Scarpa

Well ahead of the other players, Scarpa comes with 67 decisive passes, and almost 20 passes more than the 2nd place.

5 – Most goals scored: Arrascaeta

The Flamengo midfielder has 9 participations in goals and is the 5th player in the requirement.

4 – Most goals scored: David Terans

The Athletico midfielder also has 9 participations in goals in the Brazilian Championship.

3 – Most goals scored: Calleri

The São Paulo forward has 11 participations in goals in the Brasileirão.

2 – Most participations in goals: Pedro Raúl

The Goiás player has 11 participations in goals in the championship.

1 – Most participations in goals: Cano

The Fluminense striker has 13 appearances in goals in the Brasileirão and is the best player in the requirement.